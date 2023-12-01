Toluca Lake, CA (December 1, 2023), Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Network Digital Office Systems Inc. Chosen as a 2023 ENX Magazine Elite Dealer

Toluca Lake, CA (December 1, 2023)—ENX Magazine announced that Network Digital Office Systems Inc. is among the 118 companies chosen as 2023 Elite Dealers. This is the second time that Network Digital has been cited among the nation’s top office technology dealerships.

Founded in 1997, Network Digital Office Systems Inc. set out to change the way businesses lease, rent, and purchase their office equipment. With a 25-year track record or exceptional service, Network Digital's management has over 40+ years in the industry.

"We are proud to announce our second consecutive nomination as an Elite Dealership by ENX Magazine." - Matthew Salzano, Vice President of Network Digital Office Systems Inc.



Each year, ENX Magazine judges Elite Dealer applicants on a number of criteria, from technical service excellence to marketing proficiency, growth initiatives, technology leadership, industry accolades and community philanthropic support. Those dealers honored are profiled in the December issue of ENX Magazine.

“It is clear that this year’s cast of Elite Dealers signifies a strong return to prosperity for the office technology reseller community,” said Susan Neimes, publisher and managing editor of ENX Magazine and ENX The Week In Imaging. “Annual revenues are up virtually across the board, and this is a testament to dealers relentlessly proffering managed services and ancillary technologies that go far beyond the MFP. However, hardware revenue is also on the rise, which runs counter to the prevailing theory that dwindling print volumes are severely curtailing growth opportunities. While post-pandemic challenges continue to handcuff dealers, the stories shared by our Elite Dealers indicate their ingenuity, resourcefulness and resilience have helped set the tone for prosperity.”

About Network Digital Office Systems Inc: Network Digital Office Systems Inc. is a Fairfield, NJ- based company specializing in providing innovative office solutions to businesses of all sized. With a focus on technology-driven advancements, the company offers a comprehensive range of products and services designed to enhance workplace efficiency, productivity, and collaboration.

ENX Magazine is a monthly publication dedicated to the office technology and document imaging industry since 1994. Now in its 30th year, ENX Magazine continues to deliver exclusive editorial coverage on market opportunities and issues, news and trends, company profiles, new products, and industry insights. With a monthly circulation of more than 16,000 hard copies, ENX Magazine serves as a leading integrated resource that brings together industry people, products, and business concepts and strategies for office technology industry professionals.

The magazine also publishes ENX The Week In Imaging, a weekly e-newsletter that provides news, profiles, technology and business updates, along with blogs from some of the industry’s most prominent players.