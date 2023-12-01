Arhaus Debuts New Showroom in Los Gatos, California

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus , a leader in artisan-crafted furniture and home décor, announces the opening of its new 14,602 square-foot showroom in Los Gatos, California. Located at Old Town Los Gatos just southwest of San Jose, Arhaus introduces an oasis of high-quality furnishings and home accents that blend seamlessly with the center’s vibrant lifestyle offerings of shopping, dining and more. This showroom marks the brand’s eighth in California alongside locations in Canoga Park, San Diego, Torrance, Thousand Oaks and Walnut Creek, as well as Arhaus Studio locations in Burlingame and Carmel.



Like its counterparts nationwide, the Los Gatos showroom emphasizes Arhaus’ commitment to exceptional customer service through complimentary design services. Catering to projects of varying scales, from crafting a one-of-a-kind piece to transforming an entire living area, Arhaus’ experienced team of design consultants is ready to assist, both in-store and online. For further details or to connect with a local designer, please visit Arhaus.com/DesignServices.

In honor of the Old Town Los Gatos showroom opening, Arhaus will make a $10,000 contribution to American Forests, the country's oldest nonprofit conservation organization. In alignment with Arhaus’ Green Initiative and overall commitment to sustainable practices, the donation will help nurture healthy and resilient forests from coast to coast. To learn more about American Forests, a continued partner of Arhaus, visit AmericanForests.org.

The Arhaus Los Gatos showroom opens today, Friday, December 1, at Old Town Los Gatos, located at 25 University Avenue #E023, Los Gatos, CA, 95030.

For more information and store locations, visit the Arhaus Store Directory at Arhaus.com/Stores . To learn more about Arhaus’ values and commitments, visit Arhaus.com/About . To learn more about Arhaus Trade, an exclusive program for industry professionals, visit Arhaus.com/Trade .

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 85 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and ecommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com.

