Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K AND M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate For Series D, F, H AND J Preferred Shares

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:



Series of Preferred Shares Dividend (C$) Payment Date Record Date Series C 0.294313 December 29, 2023 December 15, 2023



































Series D 0.51777 December 28, 2023 Series E 0.198938 December 29, 2023 Series F 0.45606 December 28, 2023 Series G 0.185125 December 29, 2023 Series H 0.48099 December 28, 2023 Series I 0.207938 December 29, 2023 Series J 0.49907 December 28, 2023 Series K 0.315313 December 29, 2023 Series M 0.312688 December 29, 2023

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the December 29, 2023 to March 27, 2024 dividend period for its other floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred Shares Rate (%) Annualized Rate (%) Dividend (C$) Series D 2.01995 8.19200 0.50499 Series F 1.77584 7.20200 0.44396 Series H 1.87447 7.60200 0.46862 Series J 1.94597 7.89200 0.48649

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941