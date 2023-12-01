Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K AND M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate For Series D, F, H AND J Preferred Shares

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred SharesDividend (C$)Payment DateRecord Date
Series C0.294313December 29, 2023December 15, 2023

















Series D0.51777December 28, 2023
Series E0.198938December 29, 2023
Series F0.45606December 28, 2023
Series G0.185125December 29, 2023
Series H0.48099December 28, 2023
Series I0.207938December 29, 2023
Series J0.49907December 28, 2023
Series K0.315313December 29, 2023
Series M0.312688December 29, 2023

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the December 29, 2023 to March 27, 2024 dividend period for its other floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred SharesRate (%)Annualized Rate (%)Dividend (C$)
Series D2.019958.192000.50499
Series F1.775847.202000.44396
Series H1.874477.602000.46862
Series J1.945977.892000.48649

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941