Freshworks Announces Inducement Grant Under Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) of The Nasdaq Stock Market

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, today announced that it granted to Mika Yamamoto, Freshworks’ recently-appointed Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, a restricted stock unit award covering 377,180 shares of Freshworks’ Class A common stock under its 2022 Inducement Plan. The award was granted as an inducement material to Ms. Yamamoto becoming a new employee of Freshworks in accordance with The Nasdaq Stock Market Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



The award will vest over approximately two years, with 50% of the award vesting on December 1, 2024, and 12.5% of the award vesting quarterly thereafter over the remaining year, subject to continued employment with Freshworks through the relevant vesting date. The award is subject to the terms and conditions of Freshworks’ 2022 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a restricted stock unit award agreement covering the award.

Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) creates AI-boosted business software anyone can use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, and sales and marketing teams, our products are designed to let everyone work more efficiently and deliver more value for immediate business impact. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 66,000 customers, including American Express, Blue Nile, Bridgestone, Databricks, Fila, and OfficeMax. For the freshest company news, visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

