SIERRA ISSUES STOCK OPTIONS

Surrey, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra Grande Minerals Inc. (the “Company” or “Sierra”) (CSE: SGRO) (OTC: SIERF) (FF: F91Q) announces that it has granted a total of 1,350,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at $0.10 per share and expire five (5) years from the date of grant.



