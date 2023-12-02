Flash News: OKX Now Supports Base Network

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 2, 2023.



OKX now supports Base network

In order to meet users’ demand for trading, OKX started supporting ETH on Base. ETH_Base deposits and withdrawals opened on December 1, 2023.

Base is a secure and affordable Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) solution designed to facilitate the inclusion of the next billion users on the blockchain. With plans for progressive decentralization, it seeks to contribute to the development of an open and globally accessible cryptoeconomy. As an Ethereum L2, Base offers the required security, stability, and scalability for onchain applications, enabling the deployment of any Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) codebase.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer