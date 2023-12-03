Exhibition World Bahrain Secures "World’s Leading New Exhibition and Convention Centre 2023" Award at World Travel Awards 2023

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exhibition World Bahrain (EWB), the Middle East’s newest and largest exhibition and convention centre, is proud to announce securing the “World’s Leading New Exhibition and Convention Centre 2023” at the World Travel Awards 2023.



The award accolade was presented to Dr. Nasser Qaedi, the CEO of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), during the World Travel Awards 2023 Grand Final Gala Ceremony, which took place at Burj Al Arab in Dubai, UAE, on December 1, 2023, in the presence of HE Philip Joseph Pierre, the prime minister of Saint Lucia, tourism ministers, and travel elites across the globe.

Exhibition World Bahrain captured the highest number of votes, clinching the internationally recognised award from Bharat Mandapam, India, and Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition centre, New Zealand. With this unrivalled win, the Kingdom of Bahrain has further cemented its reputation as the leading global hub for the MICE industry due to Exhibition World Bahrain’s versatility, with its ultramodern amenities and innovative services that cater to all types of events.

Winning the “World’s Leading New Exhibition and Convention Centre 2023” award coincides with EWB’s 1st anniversary and celebrates a remarkable set of milestones. The venue is a sought-after destination for prestigious events, having hosted a diverse range, including large-scale exhibitions, conventions, conferences, congresses, grand weddings, live concerts, product launches, seminars and much more.

EWB is strategically nestled within Bahrain’s vibrant Sakhir area, the Kingdom’s up-and-coming hub for events, sports, and entertainment. The modern Arabesque structure is adjacent to Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), the home of Formula 1 and motorsport in the Middle East, Al Dana Amphitheatre, the newest live entertainment destination in the region, and the soon-to-be developed Bahrain International Sports City, with easy access to the new Bahrain International Airport, over 18,000 hotel rooms across the island, and a wide range of attractions and dining experiences.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Nasser Qaedi, the CEO of BTEA, stated: “It has been a privilege to receive this coveted award at the WTA ceremony. This remarkable accomplishment reaffirms EWB’s exceptional performance and continuous strides in the MICE industry, which is aligned with Bahrain’s tourism strategy 2022-2026 objectives to position Bahrain as a key regional player in business tourism and host major international exhibitions and conventions, increasing the tourism contribution to GDP, rising the number of target markets, and diversifying the tourism product.”

Dr. Qaedi added: “With the implementation of mega tourism projects, the Kingdom of Bahrain is solidifying its position as one of the most sought-after destinations in the next five years, backed by well-developed infrastructure, unique attractions, and enticing promotional packages offering travel experiences and accommodations in the Kingdom's most prominent hotels.”

Dr. Debbie Kristiansen, the General Manager of Exhibition World Bahrain, added: “We are immensely proud to achieve another success story in just one year of our venue’s operation. This well-deserved award underscores EWB’s continuous pursuit of excellence in attracting the most well-known and important events worldwide to the Kingdom of Bahrain, with many of them being hosted in Bahrain for the first time.”

Dr. Kristiansen added: “Thanks to BTEA’s clear vision and the venue’s world class state-of-the-art facilities, we are heading into brighter years by elevating our partners and visitors’ experiences and achieving further recognition in the future. We are still receiving a high level of interest from various international clients and event organisers who are interested in hosting their events in our venue, actively contributing to the growth of Bahrain’s business tourism, and impacting the national economy.”

Next Year, EWB will host the 9th World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism in 2024, the world’s largest gastronomy tourism event, after the World Tourism Organisation’s (UNWTO) recent announcement to name the Kingdom of Bahrain to host this prestigious event for the first time in the region, which reflects the Kingdom’s exceptional tourism and entertainment capabilities as one of the leading gastronomy and gourmet destinations in the Middle East. Additionally, EWB will host the 29th edition of Routes World, one of the world’s biggest civil aviation expos, for the first time in Bahrain. This event will bring together airlines, airports, and aviation stakeholders from across the world to build air services and drive global economic growth.

Since opening in November 2022, EWB has been an internationally recognised world-class venue for the MICE industry. In just one year, EWB has obtained a series of respected awards, rankings and recognitions. EWB and the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority (BTEA) won the Eventseum Hall of Fame’s 2021 Global Innovation Award for Convention and Conference Centres in two separate categories: new construction and sole winner for the EMEA region during the IMEX 2022 Exhibition.

For the first time in five years, the Kingdom of Bahrain has re-entered the top 100 in the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) Global Rankings, claiming the 89th position for international events held in 2022 at EWB, which is considered the highest ranking for Bahrain in the last decade. It’s a testament to the evident impact of the transformation efforts in the country’s MICE industry and the growing value of the Kingdom as a strategic and favourable destination for business tourism.

EWB is a proud member of 12 international organisations and associations specialising in the MICE and business tourism sectors, including the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), the International Association of Convention Centres (AIPC), the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA), the International Association of Professional Congress Organisers (IAPCO).

About Exhibition World Bahrain (EWB)

Inaugurated in November 2022, Exhibition World Bahrain (EWB) is the Middle East’s newest exhibition and convention centre and the largest in the Kingdom of Bahrain. With ten halls, multiple exits and entrances, storage facilities, and wide-ranging services, the centre’s strong capacity will enable it to host several events and exhibitions simultaneously, making it an attractive location for local, regional, and international exhibitions. It also attracts all types of occasions of different sizes and arrangements, from large conventions and exhibitions to conferences and meetings, live entertainment performances, large weddings, galas and celebrations, and corporate functions.

The EWB’s conference centre features a main hall that can accommodate over 4,000 guests and can be sub-divided into three separate halls all equipped with the latest technical services to host international conferences and events. It also consists of various other halls for medium- and small-scale conferences and meetings.

Exhibition World Bahrain is owned by the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), and is operated by BTEA’s strategic partner; ASM Global, the world’s largest and leading venue management and event services company operating the most prestigious exhibitions, entertainment and sports venues spanning five continents with a portfolio of more than 350 venues worldwide.

EWB is committed to continuing to host and attract large-scale international, regional, and local exhibitions, conferences, conventions, product launches, live entertainment, large weddings, and bespoke events from around the world, further elevating the Kingdom’s position as a regional pioneer in the MICE industry.

For more information about EWB and its state-of-the-art features and facilities, please visit: https://www.ewbahrain.com/

Contacts:

Basma Taha

PR & Marketing Manager

mobile: +973 3889 8090

email: btaha@ewbahrain.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3e5c319-0d7e-46e3-b765-50a481ef9e77

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bde2089f-6240-4df3-993e-6ff047f63d98