Organic Personal Care Market Phenomenal Journey Towards US$ 55,562.5 Million with a 9.50% CAGR by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The organic personal care market value is forecast to increase from US$ 22,487.9 million in 2024 to US$ 55,562.5 million by 2034. The global demand for organic personal care products is projected to surge at a CAGR of 9.50% over the assessment period.



Several people all over the world are becoming increasingly conscious of their health, especially the way they look. This has significantly driven the growth of organic personal care products in the global marketplace. Consumers are increasingly opting for organic personal care products, such as face cleansers, shampoos, moisturizers, creams, lotions, etc. These products are crafted with natural ingredients, free from harmful chemicals and synthetic additives, fulfilling the rising demand for cleaner and more sustainable beauty solutions.

The rising disposable incomes of middle-class people in countries like India, China, Australia, etc., is another major reason for the growth of the organic personal care market. This gives consumers a chance to prioritize their health and well-being, eventually leading to an increased preference for premium organic personal care products. The globalization of beauty brands due to online platforms and international retail channels has also significantly contributed to the overall market.

Celebrity-owned organic cosmetic brands are also gaining a lot of traction in the global personal care industry. These celebrities have millions of followers and the desire to look like their favorite actors or actresses has led to a surge in the popularity of these brands. The increased exposure to Western beauty standards and the influence of beauty enthusiasts on social media sites have collectively led to an increased demand for these products in the last couple of years.

Key Takeaways from the Organic Personal Care Market

Organic skin care products command a substantial market share of 48.70% in 2024, emerging as the predominant choice.

“There is a lot of room for innovation in this market. The market is still in its nascent stages and many people are still unaware of the benefits of organic products. Key players are leveraging this opportunity to tap the emerging markets organically and expand their consumer base. They are collaborating with social media influencers and local wellness chains to spread awareness and educate consumers about the advantages of natural products”,- Opines Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Companies of the Organic Personal Care Market

Aveda Corporation

Burt’s Bees

Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Hain Celestial Group

Amway Corporation

Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc.

Arbonne International LLC

Neutrogena Corporation

The Body Shop International PLC

Yves Rocher SA

Competitive Landscape

The organic personal care market is characterized by the presence of several players like Estee Lauder, Amway Corporation, Neutrogena Corporation, etc., who have a strong foothold in the market. These brands have a loyal consumer base and an extensive research and development budget to curate new products in the market.

There is a presence of small brands, too. These brands cater to regional consumers and are mainly indulged in crafting personalized products for their consumers. The eCommerce platforms and small-scale brands are able to sell their products across a wider consumer base.

Recent Developments

In 2023, textile innovator HeiQ introduced HeiQ Skin Care, a 100% bio-based technology to enhance the skin's health and appearance by optimizing the skin microbiome through active probiotics and prebiotics.

In 2023, Kensing, LLC acquired Advanced Organic Materials (AOM), a prominent producer of non-GMO plant-based vitamin E and phytosterols derived from sunflower and rapeseed.

Key Segmentation of Organic Personal Care Market

By Product:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Pharmacy and Drug Stores

eCommerce

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and the Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Authored by:

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments about Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work primarily focuses on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analyses of Food and beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

