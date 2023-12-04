Citylabs' Affiliated Company, Covenantlabs, 'Covenant Child' Global OBT Pre-Order Will Be Start

SEOUL, KOREA, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart city integration platform company CityLabs' (139050.KQ) affiliated company, CovenantLabs, will begin pre-registration of 'Covenant Child' OBT, from 7 December to 13 December.





OBT pre-order will be through the website for pre-order, and it would be provided to global users.

Covenant Child has already held CBT twice, Pre-CBT and CBT in May and June 2023 During the Pre-CBT, Covenant Child held "COVN AIRDROP EVENT" where players were rewarded with COVN for reaching certain goals. During the CBT, Covenant Child held events that rewarded BUSD.

The players those who participated in this CBT event, providing BUSD as rewards, could get rewards right away after finishing the event, and the rewards for "COVN AIRDROP EVENT" will be given according to the criteria of goals after starting OBT.

'Covenant Child' developed by 'CovenantLabs' was added some In-app products and feature of P2E(Play to Earn), these things made users be participated in the game more easier and also these updates encouraged users to have higher motivation and immersion. Users can purchase NFT or get rewards by exchanging Honer points got by game plays to game items or COVN Tokens and can trade these to other virtual currency at a virtual assets service provider.

"We tried to provide easier and more enjoyable 'Covenant Child' to global users who gave love and interests during CBT in June," "Also we prepared more various and meaningful event for global users, therefore, please support and participate in the game" a company official said.

For more information, you can check through Covenant Child official twitter, Discord, Telegram channels.

Media Contact

Company: Covenant Labs CO.,LTD.

Address: 153-32, Yesulgongwon-ro, Manan-gu, Anyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea

Email: support@covenantchild.io

Website: https://covenantchild.io/

SOURCE: Covenant Labs CO.,LTD.