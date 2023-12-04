Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Konsolidator A/S

Søborg, DENMARK

Søborg, December 4, 2023

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Konsolidator A/S

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, Konsolidator must notify Finanstilsynet and publicly disclose transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them on trading of Konsolidator shares. Konsolidator A/S hereby notify and submit the following transaction of shares in Konsolidator: 

Name:Thomas á Porta
Position:Member of the board
Name of issuerKonsolidator A/S
ISIN Code:DK0061113511
Type of securitiesShares
Type of transactionPurchase of shares
Market for the transactionNasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
Date of trade24.11.2023
Number of shares24,000
Share price4.02
Aggregated price96,480

About Konsolidator
Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

