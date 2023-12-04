Global Brushless DC Motor Market Size To Exceed USD 45.3 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 7.5%

New York, United States , Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Brushless DC Motor Market Size is to Grow from USD 21.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 45.3 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the projected period.

Brushless direct current (DC) motors, often known as BLDC motors, are electronically commutated DC motors that do not use brushes. The controller provides current pulses to the motor windings, which control the speed and torque of the synchronous motor. These motors are particularly efficient at producing a high level of torque across a wide speed range. Brushless direct current motors have made significant contributions to modern driving technology. Their rapid popularity has resulted in a widening range of application areas such as consumer goods, automotive, industrial automation, chemical & medical, aerospace, and instrumentation. Additionally, the potential of brushless DC motors to conserve energy and improve the operating efficiency of the equipment in which they are used is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast time frame. Furthermore, the introduction of sensor-less controls for BLDC type is expected to boost the product's longevity and dependability by lowering the risk of mechanical discrepancies, wiring, and the end product's dimensions and weight. However, the high cost of BLDC motors is a major impediment to the brushless DC motor market's growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on “ Global Brushless DC Motor Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Inner Rotor, Outer Rotor), By Power Output (0 – 750 W, 751 W – 3 KW, 3 kW – 75 kW, More Than 75 KW), By Speed (Less Than 500 RPM, 501 – 2,000 RPM, 2,001 – 10,000 RPM, Above 10,000 RPM), By End-User (Industrial Machinery, Aerospace & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, HVAC Equipment, Motor Vehicles, Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032”.

The inner rotor segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global brushless DC motor market is segmented into the inner rotor and outer rotor. Among these, the inner rotor segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 78% over the forecast period. In the manufacturing, automotive, and consumer electronics industries, these motors are used in robots, CNC machines, automatic door openers, and metal-working and forming machine applications. These applications require motors that can accelerate and decelerate quickly, have a high starting torque, are reversible, and are compact.

The 2,001 – 10,000 RPM segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of Speed, the global brushless DC motor market is segmented into less than 500 RPM, 501 – 2,000 RPM, 2,001 – 10,000 RPM, and above 10,000 RPM. Among these, the 2,001 – 10,000 RPM segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. Brushless direct current motors with speeds ranging from 2,001 to 10,000 RPM are common in medical devices such as gas analyzer membrane pumps, dentistry tools, pumps, anesthesia ventilators, and breathing system pumps.

The 0 – 750 W segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Global Brushless DC Motor Market during the forecast period.

Based on the Power Output, the global brushless DC motor market is classified into 0 – 750 W, 751 W – 3 KW, 3 kW – 75 kW, More Than 75 KW. Among these, the 0 – 750 W segment is expected to hold the largest share of the brushless DC motor market during the forecast period. The strong demand is caused by the extensive usage of these devices in a variety of applications such as fans, pumps, compressors, machine tools, domestic appliances, electric cars, HVAC applications, power tools, and automated robotics.

The motor vehicles segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 34.6% over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, the global brushless DC motor market is segmented into industrial machinery, aerospace & transportation, consumer electronics, HVAC equipment, motor vehicles, manufacturing, medical devices, and others. Among these, the motor vehicles segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 34.6% over the forecast period. The automotive industry employs motors of various types and standards for a number of purposes. Brushless DC motors outperform standard driveshafts because they eliminate brushes, resulting in a reduced coefficient of friction.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Brushless DC Motor Market include AMETEK, Allied Motion, Nidec Corporation, Johnson Electric, MinebeaMitsumi, Arc System Inc., Baldor Electric Company, Inc., Maxon Motor, Regal Beloit Corporation, Oriental Motor, Portescap, ElectroCraft, and among others.

Recent Market Developments

On April 2023, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has introduced the 600V "TPD4163F" and "TPD4164F," compact intelligent power devices (IPD) for brushless DC motor drive applications such as air conditioners, air cleaners, and pumps. Both new products are housed in a surface mount type HSSOP31 package, which decreases the mounting space by about 63% when compared to Toshiba's previous offerings. This allows for smaller motor drive circuit boards and minimizes the height of the motor.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Brushless DC Motor Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Brushless DC Motor Market, Type Analysis

Inner Rotor

Outer Rotor

Brushless DC Motor Market, Speed Analysis

Less Than 500 RPM

501 – 2,000 RPM

2,001 – 10,000 RPM

Above 10,000 RPM

Brushless DC Motor Market, Power Output Analysis

0 – 750 W

751 W – 3 KW

3 kW – 75 kW

More Than 75 KW

Brushless DC Motor Market, End-User Analysis

Industrial Machinery

Aerospace & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

HVAC Equipment

Motor Vehicles

Manufacturing

Medical Devices

Others

Brushless DC Motor Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



