Global Hemoglobinopathies Market Size To Worth USD 19.45 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 9.5%

New York, United States, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hemoglobinopathies Market Size is to Grow from USD 7.85 Billion in 2022 to USD 19.45 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period.





Hemoglobinopathies are a group of genetic disorders characterized by abnormalities in the structure or production of hemoglobin, the protein responsible for transporting oxygen in red blood cells. The most common and well-known hemoglobinopathy is sickle cell disease, where a mutation in the HBB gene results in the formation of abnormal, crescent-shaped red blood cells that can cause vaso-occlusive crises, anemia, and various complications. Thalassemias, another group of hemoglobinopathies, involves reduced production of either the alpha or beta globin chains, leading to an imbalance in hemoglobin subunits and subsequent anemia. Hemoglobinopathies predominantly affect populations in regions where malaria is endemic, as the genetic variations can provide some resistance to the disease.

Global Hemoglobinopathies Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Indication Type (Sickle Cell Disease, Alpha Thalassemia, and Beta Thalassemia), By Test Type (Red blood cell (RBC) count test, Genetic testing, hemoglobin by high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) test, Hemoglobin isoelectric (Hb IEF) focusing, Hemoglobin electrophoresis (Hb ELP) test, and Hemoglobin solubility test), By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Clinics), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

In 2022, the sickle cell disease segment accounted for around 42.5% market share

On the basis of the indication type, the global hemoglobinopathies market is segmented into sickle cell disease, alpha thalassemia, and beta thalassemia. The sickle cell disease segment has secured the largest market share in the hemoglobinopathies market due to its high prevalence and significant disease burden, particularly in regions like Sub-Saharan Africa and certain parts of North America. This segment has attracted substantial research investments and pharmaceutical developments, leading to a broader range of therapeutic options. Additionally, the growing recognition of sickle cell disease as a global health concern has prompted increased funding, awareness, and advocacy efforts, further propelling its prominence within the hemoglobinopathies market.

The red blood cell count test segment held the largest market with more than 32.8% revenue share in 2022

Based on the test type, the global hemoglobinopathies market is segmented into red blood cell count test, genetic testing, hemoglobin by high-performance liquid chromatography test, hemoglobin isoelectric focusing, hemoglobin electrophoresis test, and hemoglobin solubility test. The red blood cell count test segment has claimed the largest market share in the hemoglobinopathies diagnostic market due to its fundamental role in assessing and diagnosing various blood disorders, including hemoglobinopathies. It serves as a key initial screening tool for healthcare providers to detect abnormalities in red blood cell count, shape, and hemoglobin content, which are critical indicators of these conditions.

The diagnostic laboratories segment held the largest market with more than 45.2% revenue share in 2022

Based on the end-user, the global hemoglobinopathies market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and clinics. The diagnostic laboratories segment has emerged as the dominant player in the hemoglobinopathies diagnostic market due to its pivotal role in offering comprehensive and precise diagnostic services. These specialized laboratories possess state-of-the-art equipment and highly trained personnel, enabling them to conduct a wide range of tests and analyses, including genetic testing and hemoglobin electrophoresis. As hemoglobinopathies often require complex and specialized diagnostics for accurate identification and classification, diagnostic laboratories provide essential services, making them the primary choice for healthcare providers and patients, thus contributing to their largest market share

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a fastest CAGR of around 9.7% over the projected period

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is projected for the fastest growth in the hemoglobinopathies market due to several key factors, such as rising population numbers, particularly in countries like India and China, contributing to a substantial patient pool. Additionally, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness, and expanding access to advanced diagnostics and treatments are driving market growth. Moreover, Asia Pacific's growing biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, coupled with government initiatives to address rare diseases, are fostering research and development efforts, creating a conducive environment for rapid market expansion in the coming years.

North America's dominant revenue share in the hemoglobinopathies market can be attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and a strong focus on research and development. Additionally, North America has a relatively large population with diverse ethnic backgrounds, including populations with a higher prevalence of hemoglobinopathies such as sickle cell disease.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. major players in the global hemoglobinopathies market include Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., Bluebird Bio, Inc., Emmaus Life Sciences Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Prolong Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Bioverativ Inc., Gamida Cell, Celgene Corporation and other key vendors.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Bluebird Bio applied to the FDA for approval of their sickle cell gene therapy, lovo-cel. When approved, the medicine would compete with CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The treatment is scheduled to be available for purchase in the second half of this year.

In May 2023, The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare launched the third phase of the Health Ministry's Thalassemia Bal Sewa Yojana. In addition, the government created the Thalassemia Bal Sewa Yojana Portal.

