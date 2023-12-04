Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market to Hit US$ 20.85 Billion at 13.1% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Study

Rockville, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market is projected reach a valuation of US$ 6.1 billion in 2024. The market is forecasted to expand at an impressive 13.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, according to a recent market research analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Growing need for customized treatment and a surge in biopharmaceutical R&D are projected to propel the growth of the global antibody contract manufacturing market. The process of contract manufacturing involves assigning the production of monoclonal antibodies to specialist businesses that have access to advanced equipment and expertise. Since monoclonal antibodies are increasingly being utilized to treat a wide range of conditions, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases, the market is exhibiting tremendous growth.

Key Segments of Antibody Contract Manufacturing Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Expression System By Company Size By Scale of Operation By End User Monoclonal Antibodies

Antibody Fragments

Polyclonal Antibodies

Others Mammalian

Microbial Small

Mid-sized

Large

Very Large Preclinical

Clinical

Commercial Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Laboratories

Others



Demand for antibody contract manufacturing is also booming due to the customization of antibodies to target specific antigens and the growing preference for biologics over conventional small-molecule medications.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global antibody contract manufacturing market is projected to expand at a high-value CAGR of 13.1% through 2034.

North America is estimated to hold a market share of 34.8% in 2024.

The monoclonal antibodies segment is set to account for a market share of 89.3% in 2024.

Demand for antibody contract manufacturing is projected to reach a market value of US$ 20.85 billion by the end of 2034.

East Asia is predicted to account for a market share of 27.4% in 2024.

The mammalian expression system segment is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 13.3% through 2034.

"The antibody contract manufacturing market is experiencing a transformative phase driven by technological advancements and strategic collaborations. This market not only supports pharmaceutical companies in accelerating drug development but also ensures the timely and cost-effective production of high-quality antibodies,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Growing Emphasis on Development of Therapeutic Molecules Derived from Biological Sources

The pursuit of novel biopharmaceuticals involves extensive exploration into the human genome, deciphering intricate biological pathways, and identifying specific targets for treatment. Researchers meticulously engineer biological molecules like monoclonal antibodies, peptides, and recombinant proteins to create tailored therapies capable of precise interactions within the body. This precision medicine approach addressing individual patient variations marks a significant departure from traditional small molecule drugs, as it offers heightened efficacy and reduced adverse effects.

Research and development in the field of biopharmaceuticals continue to evolve owing to advancements in genetic engineering, cell culture methods, and bioprocessing approaches. The development of advanced methods of analysis has made it possible for scientists to delve deeper into the complex processes that underlie illnesses, which has aided in the discovery of new therapeutic targets. Innovation in biopharmaceutical R&D not only pushes the boundaries of scientific knowledge, but also has the potential to completely transform patient care by providing tailored, effective treatments for a wide range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and rare genetic conditions.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 20.85 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 13.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 30 Tables No. of Figures 127 Figures



Competitive Scenario

The competitive landscape of the antibody contract manufacturing market is characterized by key players vying for a substantial market share through innovation, capacity expansion, and strategic collaborations. Prominent companies in this market include Lonza Group, Catalent, Inc., Samsung Biologics, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Intense competition is driving companies to prioritize differentiation strategies, such as providing comprehensive services across the antibody manufacturing value chain, encompassing cell line development, process optimization, and regulatory compliance.

In July 2023, TVM Capital Life Science and Tillotts Pharma jointly invested US$ 28 million in Mage Biologics, aiming to advance the development of an innovative oral antibody therapy for ulcerative colitis.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the antibody contract manufacturing market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (monoclonal antibodies, antibody fragments, polyclonal antibodies, others), expression system (mammalian, microbial), company size (small, mid-sized, large, very large), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical, commercial), and end user (biopharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

