Global Solar PV Industry Report 2023-2030: Despite Some Diversification in Ingots and Wafers, China Remains Dominant

This study assesses growth opportunities for the global solar PV market and uses proprietary modeling to estimate its revenue potential. The model uses estimated annual capacity additions based on countries' individual and regional targets for 2030 and other secondary resources.

Global climate change concerns have spurred a flurry of investments in renewable energy sources and other decarbonization initiatives. Efforts to focus on renewables were initiated at the 2016 COP21 in Paris, which led to countries setting renewable energy targets to achieve by 2030 in an attempt to mitigate global warming.

More recently, at COP26, more than 100 countries pledged to cut methane emissions by 30.0% from 2020 levels, which would directly impact the energy sector, considering oil and gas is the main source of methane emissions, further spurring the transition to other renewable sources, such as solar photovoltaic (PV).



Solar PV is an advantageous option in comparison to the various renewable sources available, being a low-investment, low-maintenance option characterized by the year-round abundance of the energy source and ease of accessibility when compared to wind, which requires sizeable resources, including land and investment. Advancements in storage technologies have strengthened the case for PV, with variability in production having been a major source of concern in the past.

The study also presents market trends that will define the industry's growth, major participants across the value chain (PV cells, modules, inverters, and O&M), and the competitive environment. Where applicable, market potential refers to the estimated revenue opportunity size between 2022 and 2030 available for interested stakeholders to capitalize on. Key countries in each region are profiled, detailing their market potential.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Findings

Scope of Analysis

Geographic Scope

Segmentation

Key Value Chain Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Value Chain

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Impact of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) on Solar Investments

Impact of the EU Green Deal Industrial Plan (GDIP), Australia's National Reconstruction Fund (NRF), and India's Production-linked Investments Scheme (PLIS) on Solar Investments

Key Market Trends

The Push for a Domestic PV Supply Chain is Strong

Chinese Companies Continue to Dominate Polysilicon

Despite Some Diversification in Ingots and Wafers, China Remains Dominant

Modular Production Outside China is Rising

Corporate Renewable PPA Demand Continues to Grow

As Manufacturers Focus on Increasing Capacity and Lowering Costs, an Inverter Evolution (Rather Than Revolution) is Taking Place

Efficiency Gains Drive Growth of Advanced Solar Trackers

By 2030, Nearly 700 GW of Solar PV Will Have Trackers

Advanced Servicing Propositions are Becoming an Increasingly Crucial Component of Solar PV Maintenance Strategies

Revamping and Repowering are Growing as Assets Age

P2P Trading is Growing as Intelligence Increases

Solar PV Sustainability Means That Manufacturers are Under Pressure to Minimize Emissions and Ensure Material Reuse

PV Recycling Reduces the Requirement for Virgin Materials and Minimizes Landfilling

Agri PV Developments Mean Crops and Solar Can Coexist

New Materials are Being Deployed Commercially

Efficiencies are Constantly Increasing

Asia is the Future Hotspot for Floating Solar PV (FPV)

FPV, in Combination with Offshore Wind, Forms Part of the Energy Islands of the Future

Solar is Being Increasingly Incorporated in Urban Environments

Advanced Building-integrated PV (BIPV) is a Leading Proposition

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region

Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by End-user Type

Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast by Region

Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast by End-user Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by End-user Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Solar Value Chain Participation

Growth Opportunity 2: Solar PV Plants for Green Hydrogen Production

Growth Opportunity 3: 24/7 Renewable PPAs

Growth Opportunity 4: Specialist O&M Service Offerings

Growth Opportunity 5: Solutions for Urban Solar and Off-grid Deployments

