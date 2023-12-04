Global Airport Security Industry Analysis Report 2023-2030: Defining Growth Strategies for the Safety of Next-generation Airports

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Airport Security" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study groups airport security solutions into 7 technological categories to present a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the airport security market. The categories are access control and identity management; screening and detection; surveillance; cybersecurity; command and control; communication equipment; and others.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant decline in air travel because of travel restrictions and guidance advising people to stay at home. However, with the end of the pandemic, air travel is recovering. The International Air Transport Association predicts that global air passenger traffic will reach 88% of its pre-pandemic level in 2023. Various factors drive the increase in air travel, including the reopening of borders, the easing of travel restrictions, and the pent-up demand for travel.



Increased air traffic has led to the expansion of existing airports and the building of new ones. In 2022, more than 200 new airports were under construction, and this number will grow multifold during the next few years. The need to accommodate growing passenger volumes and provide passengers with a positive travel experience is driving airport expansion.



With higher passenger volumes, the expansion of existing airports, and the building of new ones, the need for new, innovative airport security solutions is increasing. Airports must promptly and effectively screen travelers and their belongings while maintaining the highest security standards. These requirements are driving the development of new technologies, such as biometric identification and AI, to improve airport security.



This study provides a brief overview of airport security's importance and the potential risks and threats that airports, passengers, and aviation infrastructure face and highlights the global regulatory frameworks governing airport security in seven global regions.



The research includes an examination of unique threat perception and regional security requirements, including a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the 7 regions (Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, Central Asia, and Asia-Pacific), with forecasts from 2023 to 2030.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Improved Passenger Experience

Digital Intelligence for Passenger Safety and Airport Security

Cybersecurity as Integral to Airport Operations

New Screening and Detection Capabilities for Evolving Threats

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Airport Security Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Technology

Segmentation by Region

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Potential Risks and Threats for Airports

Emerging Technologies to Mitigate Threats

Forecast Methodology

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Number of Airports by Country

Passenger Traffic at Airports

Air Transport Freight

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Forecast Analysis

Major Security Programs and Organizations in APAC Driving Airport Security Initiatives

Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Forecast Analysis

Major Security Programs and Organizations in NA Driving Airport Security Initiatives

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Forecast Analysis

Major Security Programs and Organizations in Europe Driving Airport Security Initiatives

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Central Asia

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Forecast Analysis

Major Security Programs and Organizations in Central Asia Driving Airport Security Initiatives

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Latin America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Forecast Analysis

Major Security Programs and Organizations in LATAM Driving Airport Security Initiatives

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Middle East

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Forecast Analysis

Major Security Programs and Organizations in the ME Driving Airport Security Initiatives

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Africa

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Forecast Analysis

Major Security Programs and Organizations in Africa Driving Airport Security Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h6je8b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.