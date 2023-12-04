Global Lunar Economy Research Report 2023: Increased Interest in the Moon Supports a New Market for Enabling Technologies, Infrastructure, and Services on the Lunar Surface

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lunar Economy Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study discusses the emerging lunar economy, covering the value chain, ecosystem, efforts, and initiatives by spacefaring nations as well as the current investment landscape.

Globally, interest in space is shifting. Once again, the world is experiencing a race to the moon. Key countries, such as the United States and China, are spending billions to return to the moon and develop bases for long-term, sustainable human habitation on the lunar surface. Key programs such as Artemis by NASA support this goal.



Increased interest in the moon supports a new market for enabling technology, infrastructure, and services on the lunar surface, which significantly drives business opportunities.



Other study highlights include the lunar economy's impact on sustainability as well as market drivers and restraints. Finally, the study points out three top growth opportunities for the near and long term. The publisher has not determined a market size and growth rate in these very early stages of development.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Lunar Economy

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Overview

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Lunar Economy Value Chain

Lunar Ecosystem

Investment Landscape

Lunar Economy - Country-level Analysis

Lunar Economy - Sustainability Impact

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: ISRU Capabilities

Growth Opportunity 2: Lunar Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 3: Enabling Logistics

