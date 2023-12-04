Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) kits Market projected to reach USD 19.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.28% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " NGS Kits Market ” , By Workflow (Library Preparation, Cluster Generation, Sequencing Reagents/Kits), Sequencing Type (WES and WGS, Targeted Sequencing, Long-Read Sequencing, Others), Usage (Clinical, Research), Application (Oncology, Rare Diseases, Genetic Disorders, Reproductive Health, Others), End-User (Academic and Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), and Region.

Global NGS Kits Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 6.26 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 19.1 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 17.28% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Workflow, Sequencing Type, Usage, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Agilent Technologies BioDynami Sample of Companies Covered Creative Biogene New England Biolabs PerkinElmer

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) kit market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector within the biotechnology industry, driven by advancements in genomics research and personalized medicine. These kits encompass a range of essential components, including library preparation, sequencing reagents, and analysis tools, enabling high-throughput DNA and RNA sequencing. The market is characterized by intense competition among key players, with a focus on innovation, cost-effectiveness, and user-friendly solutions. Growing demand for NGS applications in fields such as oncology, infectious diseases, and agriculture contributes to the market's expansion. As technology continues to improve and sequencing costs decrease, the NGS kit market is expected to witness sustained growth, facilitating breakthroughs in understanding genetic variations and supporting clinical diagnostics.

Major Vendors in the Global NGS Kits Market:

Agilent Technologies

BioDynami

Creative Biogene

New England Biolabs

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abcam

Devyser

Diagenode

Lexogen

Roche

Tecan

Enzynomics

MGI

Takara Bio

TIANGEN Biotech

TransGen Biotech

Vazyme

Qiagen

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases and Genetic Disorders

The increasing incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders serves as a significant driver for the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) kit market. NGS technology's ability to rapidly and comprehensively sequence the DNA and RNA of pathogens or individuals allows for a more precise understanding of the genetic basis of infectious diseases and genetic disorders. This information is crucial for accurate diagnosis, monitoring disease progression, and identifying potential therapeutic targets. As the global burden of infectious diseases persists and the understanding of genetic contributors to various disorders advances, the demand for NGS kits in clinical diagnostics, epidemiological studies, and research aimed at developing targeted treatments is on the rise. NGS kits play a pivotal role in uncovering genetic variations associated with these conditions, contributing to more effective disease management and fostering innovation in personalized and precision medicine. Consequently, the growing need for in-depth genomic insights in the face of rising disease prevalence is expected to fuel the expansion of the NGS kit market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine

Growing Awareness and Acceptance of NGS

The growing adoption of NGS in clinical research

Opportunities:

Development of new NGS applications

Increasing competition and innovation

Technological advancements in NGS workflow

The growing demand for personalized medicine

The increasing demand for personalized medicine stands out as a prominent trend propelling the growth of the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) kit market. Personalized medicine, which tailors medical treatment to the individual characteristics of each patient, relies heavily on the precise and comprehensive genetic information provided by NGS technology. NGS kits play a crucial role in enabling the efficient and accurate sequencing of individual genomes, allowing clinicians to identify specific genetic variations and biomarkers associated with diseases. This wealth of genomic data assists in the development of targeted therapies, predicting treatment responses, and optimizing drug selection, thereby enhancing the efficacy and safety of medical interventions. As the healthcare industry increasingly embraces the paradigm of personalized medicine, the demand for NGS kits is anticipated to rise steadily, driven by their instrumental role in delivering the genomic insights necessary for tailoring medical treatments to individual patients.

The market for NGS Kits Market is dominated by North America.

North America boasts a well-established and advanced healthcare infrastructure, with numerous hospitals, clinics, and research institutions equipped with the latest NGS technologies. This extensive infrastructure provides a strong foundation for the adoption and utilization of NGS kits in various healthcare settings. North America is home to a world-class research base, with leading universities, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies actively engaged in NGS research and development. This strong research base drives innovation in NGS technologies and contributes to the development of new NGS kits tailored to specific research needs. North America has one of the highest healthcare spending rates globally, providing ample funding for NGS research and the adoption of NGS kits in clinical settings. This significant financial investment fuels the growth of the NGS kit market.

Illumina, a leading developer of NGS technologies, unveiled its NovaSeq™ X Plus, a high-throughput NGS system designed to deliver exceptional performance and flexibility. This powerful system boasts a significant increase in sequencing capacity, enabling researchers to generate more data in less time. Additionally, the NovaSeq™ X Plus offers a wider range of sequencing applications, making it a versatile tool for various research and clinical needs. This type of recent development of NGS kit market increases growth in the North America.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for NGS Kits Market. The region's increasing healthcare spending, expanding research activities, and growing awareness of personalized medicine are driving the market's growth. China, India, and Japan are the major markets for NGS kits in the Asia-Pacific region. This rapid growth is driven by several factors, including increasing healthcare spending, expanding research activities, and growing awareness of personalized medicine. China, India, and Japan are the major markets for NGS kits in the Asia-Pacific region. As the healthcare infrastructure and research capabilities in these countries continue to develop, the demand for NGS kits is expected to grow even further.

WES and WGS Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on by Sequencing Type segment categorized into WES and WGS, Targeted Sequencing, Long-Read Sequencing, Others. Whole exome sequencing (WES) and whole genome sequencing (WGS) are two of the major segments of the NGS kit market due to their comprehensive and detailed genetic information. WES analyzes the entire coding region of the genome (exome), which encompasses around 2% of the genome but contains most of the known disease-causing genes. WGS sequences the entire human genome, providing the most complete genetic information. This comprehensive analysis enables researchers and clinicians to identify a wide range of genetic variants associated with diseases, leading to improved diagnosis, treatment, and personalized medicine strategies. The demand for WES and WGS kits is expected to continue growing as these technologies become increasingly important in clinical research and personalized medicine.

