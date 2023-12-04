InterDigital’s Alain Mourad Elected to ETSI Board

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, announced the election of Dr. Alain Mourad, Head of Wireless Lab Europe, to serve on the ETSI Board for the 2024-2026 mandate. ETSI is a European Standards Organization and the regional standards body responsible for telecommunications, broadcasting and other electronic communications networks and services.



As a global organization, ETSI provides its more than 900 members with an open, inclusive, and collaborative environment to support the timely development, ratification, and testing of globally applicable standards for wireless systems, applications, and services. The ETSI Board is responsible for overseeing the work program, approving missions (Terms of Reference) for technical committees, projects, and coordination groups, and endorsing the appointment of technical committee chairs, among other responsibilities.

“Alain’s election to the ETSI Board is a clear reflection of his leadership capabilities and the respect he has earned from peers for his deep technical expertise on complex and emerging topics,” said InterDigital Chief Technology Officer Rajesh Pankaj. “We celebrate and encourage Alain as he takes on these new ETSI responsibilities, especially at a time when consensus-building and technology road mapping efforts are even more consequential for the future of 6G.”

The ETSI Board is comprised of elected and ex-officio non-voting members.

In addition to serving a three-year term on the ETSI Board, Alain Mourad is also Chair of the ETSI Industry Specification Group on Integrated Sensing and Communication, an early technology building block for 6G.

