Radical Innovations Meet Sustainable Solutions: Dive into the New Era of Polymers at the De-Fossilized PE, PP, and PET Conference

The landscape of the Polymer and Chemical industry is undergoing a metamorphosis. After 85 transformative years, the industry is compelled to reflect upon the future, with challenges such as Climate Change, Land & Ocean Pollution, and the Sustainability of Raw Materials clouding its horizon. The De-Fossilized Sustainable PE, PP, and PET Conference provides an unparalleled platform to engage with this sea change.

Key Highlights:

US Policy on Plastics: In light of President Biden's ambitious aim to supplant 90% of plastics with Bio-Materials within the next 20 years, this conference becomes all the more relevant. The emphasis now lies on Bio-Based, Waste and Recyclable solutions to take the place of traditional Fossil-Based Polymers.

Embracing Radical Innovations: The chemical industry is witnessing its most transformative phase since the 1960s. Innovations now revolve around environmental sustainability and the reduction of carbon footprints. Two significant areas of interest are: Non-Fossil Feedstock: A deliberate shift from traditional fossil-based raw materials to Renewable BioMass, Waste, and GreenHouse Gas (GHG) Emissions. Value Plastic-Waste: Strategies include Mechanical Recycling of Fossil/BioBased Plastics, Chemical Recycling into Building Blocks, Pyrolysis Oil, BioFuels, Incineration, BioDegradation, and Landfill.

Spotlight on Speakers: Dr. Yash P. Khanna, CEO of InnoPlast Solutions, is one of the eminent speakers. With a legacy of 40 years in the industry, his credentials are replete with awards, patents, and groundbreaking research. His insights into plastics and polymers, coupled with his rich industrial affiliations, make him an authority on the subject.

Join the Movement: This conference is not just an event but a movement. As the Polymer and Plastics industry is being redefined, the conference invites all stakeholders to be a part of this monumental shift.

For further details about the event, interested individuals can visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wozd8k

