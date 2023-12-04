Semiconductor and IC Packaging Materials Global Report 2023 - The Journey Towards Autonomous Driving is Littered with Opportunities for Automotive Semiconductors

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor and IC Packaging Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Semiconductor and IC Packaging Materials Market to Reach $72.8 Billion by 2030
The global market for Semiconductor and IC Packaging Materials estimated at US$28.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$72.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Organic Substrates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.4% CAGR and reach US$22 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Bonding Wires segment is estimated at 14.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR
The Semiconductor and IC Packaging Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.
The report provides data on annual sales from 2014 to 2030 for the global market, as well as breakdowns by geographic region, such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The tables provide sales figures for the years 2022 through 2030 and historical data from 2014 through 2021. Additionally, there are tables that offer a 16-year perspective on the market's value sales by region for specific years. These tables collectively provide valuable insights into market trends and growth prospects across various segments and regions.
KEY REPORT FEATURES
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Semiconductor Demand, Favorable Regulations & Robust Demand for Advanced Packaging Drives Growth of Packaging Materials
- Roust Outlook for Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Technologies to Brighten Opportunities in the Upstream Packaging Materials Market: Global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market by Technology (In US$ Million) for Years 2022, 2024, and 2026
- Emergence of Quantum Computing Drives the Importance of Semiconductors From Design to Materials
- As Quantum Hardware Emerges Into an Active Area of Research, New Opportunities to Open for All in the Semiconductor Value Chain: Global Market for Quantum Computing (In US$ Million) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026 & 2028
- Growing Demand for New Generation Smart ICs for Emerging Technologies like AI Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Growing Focus on AI Chip Development & Production Opens a Parallel Growth Avenue for Chip Packaging Materials: Global Market for AI Chips (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030
- Vehicle Electronification & Autonomous Driving to Bring the Automotive Industry Into the Spotlight as One of the Fastest Growing End-Uses Sector
- The Exciting Journey Towards Autonomous Driving is Littered with Opportunities for Automotive Semiconductors: Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Units) for Years 2022, 2024 & 2026
- 3D Packaging Emerges As a Key Driver of Growth & Innovation in the Market
- Development New Packaging Technologies Bodes Well for Market Growth
- IoT Ecosystem to Rev Up Opportunities for Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Technologies & Materials
- Growing Ecosystem of IoT Devices Bodes Well for IoT Hardware Including ICs/Chips & Modules: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025
- Connected Aircraft to Drive the Aerospace End-Use Industry's Appetite for Semiconductor Chips & Packaging Materials
- Robust Outlook for the Future of Connected Aviation to Open Up Opportunities to New Generation Semiconductor Solutions: Global Number of Connected Aircraft (In Units) for the Years 2021, 2025 & 2029
- A Quick Review of Key Market Challenges
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 106 Featured)
- BASF
- 3M
- Analog Devices
- Amkor Technology
- ams AG
- Atotech Deutschland GmbH
- Canatu Oy
- Adtech Ceramics
- Carsem (M) Sdn. Bhd.
- Ceramtec GmbH
- Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co., Ltd.
- AMETEK Electronic Components & Packaging
- Chipbond Technology Corporation
- California Fine Wire Co.
- Amtech Microelectronics, Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|452
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$28.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$72.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fcg28
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment