Semiconductor and IC Packaging Materials Global Report 2023 - The Journey Towards Autonomous Driving is Littered with Opportunities for Automotive Semiconductors

Global Semiconductor and IC Packaging Materials Market to Reach $72.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Semiconductor and IC Packaging Materials estimated at US$28.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$72.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Organic Substrates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.4% CAGR and reach US$22 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Bonding Wires segment is estimated at 14.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR



The Semiconductor and IC Packaging Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.

The report provides data on annual sales from 2014 to 2030 for the global market, as well as breakdowns by geographic region, such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The tables provide sales figures for the years 2022 through 2030 and historical data from 2014 through 2021. Additionally, there are tables that offer a 16-year perspective on the market's value sales by region for specific years. These tables collectively provide valuable insights into market trends and growth prospects across various segments and regions.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Semiconductor Demand, Favorable Regulations & Robust Demand for Advanced Packaging Drives Growth of Packaging Materials

Roust Outlook for Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Technologies to Brighten Opportunities in the Upstream Packaging Materials Market: Global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market by Technology (In US$ Million) for Years 2022, 2024, and 2026

Emergence of Quantum Computing Drives the Importance of Semiconductors From Design to Materials

As Quantum Hardware Emerges Into an Active Area of Research, New Opportunities to Open for All in the Semiconductor Value Chain: Global Market for Quantum Computing (In US$ Million) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026 & 2028

Growing Demand for New Generation Smart ICs for Emerging Technologies like AI Bodes Well for Market Growth

Growing Focus on AI Chip Development & Production Opens a Parallel Growth Avenue for Chip Packaging Materials: Global Market for AI Chips (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

Vehicle Electronification & Autonomous Driving to Bring the Automotive Industry Into the Spotlight as One of the Fastest Growing End-Uses Sector

The Exciting Journey Towards Autonomous Driving is Littered with Opportunities for Automotive Semiconductors: Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Units) for Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

3D Packaging Emerges As a Key Driver of Growth & Innovation in the Market

Development New Packaging Technologies Bodes Well for Market Growth

IoT Ecosystem to Rev Up Opportunities for Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Technologies & Materials

Growing Ecosystem of IoT Devices Bodes Well for IoT Hardware Including ICs/Chips & Modules: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025

Connected Aircraft to Drive the Aerospace End-Use Industry's Appetite for Semiconductor Chips & Packaging Materials

Robust Outlook for the Future of Connected Aviation to Open Up Opportunities to New Generation Semiconductor Solutions: Global Number of Connected Aircraft (In Units) for the Years 2021, 2025 & 2029

A Quick Review of Key Market Challenges

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 452 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $28.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $72.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global

