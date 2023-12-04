SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf: Buy-back Programme week 48

In week 48 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 500,000 own shares for total amount of 6,175,000 ISK as follows:

Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total own shares 27.11.2023 15:20:00 250,000 12.40 3,100,000 51,042,855 27.11.2023 15:29:00 250,000 12.30 3,075,000 51,292,855 500,000 6,175,000 51,292,855

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 50,792,855 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 32,774,337 own shares, which corresponds to 16.93% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 413,649,289 or 82.73% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 2.65% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf.