Fleet Management in the Americas - Leading Tire Manufacturers Heavily Involved in the Fleet Telematics Space

The "Fleet Management in the Americas - 13th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers in-depth both OEM and aftermarket players and includes all the latest market data. The number of systems in active use in the Americas is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5 percent from 20.6 million units in 2022 to 37.2 million units by 2027.

Commercial vehicle fleets play an essential role for the economy in both North and Latin America. In North America, there are approximately 29.9 million vehicles in commercial use. The number of commercial vehicles in operation in Latin America is estimated to 40.7 million. The fleet management solution market in the Americas has been in a growth period for many years. The global recession associated with the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down activities in 2020-2021 to some extent, but the current outlook is positive in spite of the challenging economic climate. The advanced North American market is among other things driven by regulatory developments such as the ELD mandates in the US and Canada. The Latin American market has often required an educational process to extend the perception of fleet telematics beyond security-related aspects. Latin American fleets have however also started to embrace optimisation functionality to an increasing extent.

The fleet management market is forecast to show healthy growth in 2024-2027. In North America, the number of systems in active use is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6 percent from 15.3 million units in 2022 to 27.6 million units by 2027.

The penetration rate in the total population of non-privately owned vehicles in commercial use is estimated to increase from 48.1 percent in 2022 to 75.0 percent in 2027. In Latin America, the number of systems in use is projected to increase from 5.3 million units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.6 percent to reach 9.6 million units in 2027. The penetration rate in the region is estimated to increase from 15.8 percent in 2022 to 27.2 percent in 2027.

Highlights from the report

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market-leading companies.

New data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in the Americas.

Comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated profiles of 86 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from commercial vehicle brands.

Revised market forecasts lasting until 2027

Future industry trends

Fleet telematics remains a high-pace IoT market favoured by multiple trends

Vehicle OEMs and aftermarket providers partner for factory-installed telematics

Increasing openness in the fleet telematics space favours joint solutions

Industry consolidation fosters emergence of leading global telematics giants

Specialised providers may thrive as applications are unbundled

Fuel card integration extends the capabilities of fleet telematics

Leading tire manufacturers heavily involved in the fleet telematics space

Hardwired, mobile and hybrid telematics systems to co-exist

The FMCSA now lists nearly 900 self-certified ELDs from diverse players

Upselling of value-added services to drive uptake beyond the ELD basics

Video solutions continue to permeate the fleet market

Fleet insurance telematics is an opportunity to reduce fleet risks and costs

FM providers support management of EVs and fleet electrification processes

The Internet of Transportation Things expands the addressable market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Commercial Vehicle Fleets in the Americas

2 Fleet Management Solutions

2.1 Fleet management infrastructure

2.2 Vehicle management

2.3 Driver management

2.4 Operations management

2.5 Regulatory compliance and reporting

2.6 Business models

3 Market Forecasts and Trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.2 Market drivers and barriers

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.4 Future industry trends

4 OEM Products and Strategies

5 International Aftermarket Solution Providers

6 Regional Aftermarket Solution Providers



Company Profiles:

CalAmp

Canadian Tracking Solutions

Certified Tracking Solutions

Clarience Technologies

CyntrX

Donlen

EROAD

FieldLogix

Fleet Freedom

Fleeteye

FleetHunt

Forward Thinking Systems

GPS Insight

GPS Trackit

GreenRoad

Inseego

IntelliShift

ISAAC Instruments

J. J. Keller

Linxup

Lytx

Motive

ORBCOMM

Pedigree Technologies

Platform Science

Positioning Universal

PosiTrace

Powerfleet

Quartix

RAM Tracking

Rand McNally

Samsara

SkyBitz

Vecima Networks

Zonar Systems

3Dtracking

Autotrac

CarrierWeb

Cobli

Encontrack

FleTrack

Ful-Mar

Global Track

Golfleet

GPS Chile

GPS7000

Grupo UDA

Grupo Ultra

Hawk GPS

Ituran

Linqo

Locatelia

Location World

Mapon

Maxtrack

Navixy

Omnilink

OnixSat

Optimus Fleet

Positron

Rastreo Satelital

Ravex

Redd

RedGPS

Satrack

SHERLOG

SIGhRA

Sitrack

Soltrack

Tracklog

Ubicamovil

Webmaps

WideTech

Wisetrack

