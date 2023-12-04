Global Food Emulsifiers Market Size Worth USD 5.4 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 6.3%

New York, United States , Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Food Emulsifiers Market Size to grow from USD 4.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 5.4 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

In the food business, food emulsifiers are chemicals that are frequently used to stabilise and improve the consistency and texture of various products. Emulsifiers ease the mixing of two substances by reducing the surface tension between them, such as between water and oil. This enables the creation of stable emulsions, in which tiny droplets of one substance are distributed throughout another. Food emulsifiers are necessary for creating consistently beautiful food products. They also improve customer satisfaction by maintaining the proper texture and look over time.

Many countries instituted travel bans and lockdowns, which would have impeded the flow of food emulsifiers. Lack of supply and production issues may have been caused by border closures, manufacturing facility restrictions, and transportation delays. The pandemic changed consumer behaviour, causing a shift towards more in-home cooking and a concentration on packaged and processed foods. This change in consumption habits may have affected the market for food emulsifiers since they are widely used in processed and packaged meals to improve texture and stability. The performance of the food emulsifiers used in various food products may have decreased as a result of numerous restaurants and food service businesses temporarily shutting down or operating at reduced capacity.

Due to urbanisation, changing lifestyles, and busy schedules, there is a growing need for convenience foods. To improve texture, stability, and shelf life, emulsifiers are widely employed in these foods. The mouthfeel and texture of food products must be improved with emulsifiers. They are chosen for applications including bakery items, confectionery, dairy, and beverages where they aid in producing a smooth and consistent texture. With an increase in demand for processed foods, consumers are becoming more conscious of the components in their food. To meet consumer preferences, manufacturers are adopting natural and clean label emulsifiers. With an increase in demand for processed foods, consumers are becoming more conscious of the components in their food.

Based on the type, the global food emulsifiers market is segmented into Lecithin, Mono and Di- Glycerides and Their Derivatives, Sorbitan Esters, Stearoyl Lactylates, and Polyglycerols Esters. On the basis of application, the global food emulsifiers market is segmented into Confectionery Products, Bakery Products, Dairy and Frozen Desserts, Meat Products, and Others.

Mono and Di- Glycerides and Their Derivatives segment is dominating the market over the forecast period

Based on the type, the global food emulsifiers market is segmented into Lecithin, Mono and Di- Glycerides and Their Derivatives, Sorbitan Esters, Stearoyl Lactylates, and Polyglycerols Esters. Among these, the Mono and Di- Glycerides and Their Derivatives segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. Among the most often used emulsifiers in the food sector are mono- and diglycerides (MDGs). They have a long history of safe use, and regulatory agencies from multiple different countries have given them the all-clear for consumption. In the baking and confectionery industries, MDGs and their derivatives are widely used. The inclusion of these emulsifiers improves the mouthfeel and texture of baked items like bread, cakes, and pastries. They can enhance the consistency and smoothness of the coatings and fillings on confectionery products. The MDGs are vital for improving the stability and quality of processed and packaged foods, which are highly sought after due to the continuously growing demand for convenience foods. They help preserve the desired texture and prevent component separation in goods like ready-to-eat meals and snacks.

Dairy and frozen desserts segment holds the largest market share over the forecast period

On the basis of application, the global food emulsifiers market is segmented into Confectionery Products, Bakery Products, Dairy and Frozen Desserts, Meat Products, and Others. Among these, the dairy and frozen desserts segment holds the largest market share over the forecast period. The dairy business, which makes products like milk, yoghurt, cheese, and butter, is still expanding on a global scale because of growing populations, increasing disposable incomes, and changing customer tastes. This growth has raised demand for food emulsifiers because they are used to improve the texture, stability, and overall quality of dairy products. The market for frozen desserts including ice cream, gelato, and sorbet has been growing as a result of indulgence trends, product innovation, and the introduction of new flavours. In this sector, emulsifiers are necessary to prevent the formation of ice crystals, maintain a smooth texture, and increase the product's stability throughout storage and distribution.

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the Global Food Emulsifiers Market include Danisco A/S, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Dow Corning Corporation, BASF SE, Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd., DowDuPont, Kerry Group Plc., Ingredion Incorporated, and Other key venders

In March 2020, a novel emulsifier based on chickpea broth was launched by Ingredion Corporation, a leading provider of ingredient solutions to the brewing, culinary, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. A clean-label alternative to starch and other synthetic emulsifiers is offered by the recently launched emulsifier.

Food Emulsifiers Market, Type Analysis

Lecithin

Mono and Di- Glycerides and Their Derivatives

Food Emulsifiers Market, Application Analysis

Confectionery Products

Bakery Products

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Meat Products

Others

Food Emulsifiers Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



