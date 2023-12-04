Flash News: OKX Adds Over 80 New Perpetual and Spot Pairs for Copy Trading, Expanding Options for Users

SINGAPORE, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 4, 2023.

OKX Adds Over 80 New Perpetual and Spot Pairs for Copy Trading, Greatly Expanding Options for Users

OKX today announced the addition of 83 asset pairs to its Copy Trading feature, allowing users to avail of more trading options than ever before.

The expansion includes 31 new perpetual contract pairs and 52 new spot pairs, bringing the total to 139 perpetual and 166 spot pairs. New assets include PYTHUSDT, MEMEUSDT, SSVUSDT, FETUSDT and more. The full list can be found here.



Through OKX Copy Trading, users can follow high-performing lead traders, receive real-time updates on their latest moves and automatically replicate trading strategies across more than 100 trading pairs, with more coming soon.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



