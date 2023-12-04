Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday November 27, 2023 to Friday December 1, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|528,366
|7,799,904,380
|27 November 2023
|850
|10,598.8588
|9,009,030
|28 November 2023
|900
|10,502.2556
|9,452,030
|29 November 2023
|900
|10,665.5333
|9,598,980
|30 November 2023
|800
|10,635.9375
|8,508,750
|1 December 2023
|800
|10,700.3875
|8,560,310
|Total 27-1 December 2023
|4,250
|45,129,100
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|4,505
|10,618.6118
|47,836,846
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|38,110
|390,223,503
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|537,121
|7,892,870,326
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,198,752
|33,753,097,397
|27 November 2023
|3,391
|10,734.6358
|36,401,150
|28 November 2023
|3,592
|10,639.9930
|38,218,855
|29 November 2023
|3,592
|10,842.2815
|38,945,475
|30 November 2023
|3,192
|10,831.7246
|34,574,865
|1 December 2023
|3,192
|10,871.1936
|34,700,850
|Total 27-1 December 2023
|16,959
|182,841,195
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|13,594
|10,781.3724
|146,561,976
|Bought from the Foundation*
|4,282
|10,781.3693
|46,165,823
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|161,653
|1,670,396,117
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,233,587
|34,128,666,392
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 277,899 A shares and 1,165,588 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.22% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, December 4, 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
