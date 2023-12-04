Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).                                           
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).     
                                                                         
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday November 27, 2023 to Friday December 1, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)528,366 7,799,904,380
27 November 202385010,598.85889,009,030
28 November 202390010,502.25569,452,030
29 November 202390010,665.53339,598,980
30 November 202380010,635.93758,508,750
1 December 202380010,700.38758,560,310
Total 27-1 December 20234,250 45,129,100
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*4,50510,618.611847,836,846
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)38,110 390,223,503
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)537,121 7,892,870,326
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,198,752 33,753,097,397
27 November 20233,39110,734.635836,401,150
28 November 20233,59210,639.993038,218,855
29 November 20233,59210,842.281538,945,475
30 November 20233,19210,831.724634,574,865
1 December 20233,19210,871.193634,700,850
Total 27-1 December 202316,959 182,841,195
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*13,59410,781.3724146,561,976
Bought from the Foundation*4,28210,781.369346,165,823
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)161,653 1,670,396,117
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,233,587 34,128,666,392

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 277,899 A shares and 1,165,588 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.22% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, December 4, 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

