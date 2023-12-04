Global Engineered Wood Industry Report 2023: Building Sector and Sustainability Trends Ensure Future Growth

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Engineered Wood Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study covers engineered wood (EW) products (including plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), laminated veneer lumber (LVL), cross-laminated timber (CLT), medium- and high-density fiberboard (MDF, HDF), particleboard (or chipboard), glued laminated timber (glulam), and hardboard) and bonding agents (including melamine-urea-formaldehyde (MUF), phenolic resin, urea-formaldehyde (UF), and methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) resin).



By application, EW volumes are segmented into construction, joinery (furniture, cabinetry, moldings, shelves), packaging, and others (nautical uses, equipment for trains, wooden toys). By region, the market is split into the Americas, Europe, MEASA (Africa, Western Asia, and Southern Asia), and APAC (Oceania, Central Asia, Eastern Asia, and Southeast Asia).



The study dives deep into market dynamics for each EW product in each application and each region, forecasting revenue and volume for them as well as for binding agents.



EW demand will be driven by end-industry (construction, joinery) growth, with EW gradually replacing construction materials. However, a reduction in material intensity will moderate this growth. EW product prices will be pushed up by several converging factors, such as extreme climate events, sustainability trends driving demand, and rising energy prices.



Bonding agent volume will be driven up by the EW market and down by improvements in efficiency and technologies in application technologies. Prices have suffered great volatility in the last few years and are expected to keep rising in the near future.



In terms of growth opportunities, the analysis shows that mass timber will keep growing in the construction sector, and high-performance adhesives for these applications will follow. Moreover, bio-based adhesives are finding their place among the increasing restrictions for formaldehyde emissions.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Mass Timber in Construction

High-performance Adhesives for Mass Timber

Modular Construction

Bio-based Adhesives for EW

Innovative EW Applications

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Engineered Wood (EW) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Engineered Wood

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation and Applications

Wood and Adhesives Used in EW Products

Acronyms and Definitions

Definitions

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

EW Supply Chain

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Characteristics and Overview of EW Products

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Volume Forecast by Product Type

Percent Volume by Application

Volume by Product Type and Application

Percent Volume by Region

Volume by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Competitive Environment

Market Share

Companies to Watch and Innovative Solutions for the EW Market

Engineered Bamboo

Engineered Hemp

Case Study - Tomra

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Bonding Agents in the EW Industry

Bonding Agents - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Bonding Agents by Type of Product

Main Bonding Agents in the EW Industry

Bio-based Bonding Agents

Green Bonding Agents for EW - Companies to Watch

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Impact of Growth Drivers and Restraints on the Bonding Agent Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Product

Volume Forecast by Product

Pricing Trends Forecast

Appendix

Main Bonding Agents in the EW Industry (Sources)

Bio-based Bonding Agents Section (Sources)

