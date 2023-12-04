Global Engineered Wood Industry Report 2023: Building Sector and Sustainability Trends Ensure Future Growth

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Engineered Wood Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study covers engineered wood (EW) products (including plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), laminated veneer lumber (LVL), cross-laminated timber (CLT), medium- and high-density fiberboard (MDF, HDF), particleboard (or chipboard), glued laminated timber (glulam), and hardboard) and bonding agents (including melamine-urea-formaldehyde (MUF), phenolic resin, urea-formaldehyde (UF), and methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) resin).
By application, EW volumes are segmented into construction, joinery (furniture, cabinetry, moldings, shelves), packaging, and others (nautical uses, equipment for trains, wooden toys). By region, the market is split into the Americas, Europe, MEASA (Africa, Western Asia, and Southern Asia), and APAC (Oceania, Central Asia, Eastern Asia, and Southeast Asia).
The study dives deep into market dynamics for each EW product in each application and each region, forecasting revenue and volume for them as well as for binding agents.
EW demand will be driven by end-industry (construction, joinery) growth, with EW gradually replacing construction materials. However, a reduction in material intensity will moderate this growth. EW product prices will be pushed up by several converging factors, such as extreme climate events, sustainability trends driving demand, and rising energy prices.
Bonding agent volume will be driven up by the EW market and down by improvements in efficiency and technologies in application technologies. Prices have suffered great volatility in the last few years and are expected to keep rising in the near future.
In terms of growth opportunities, the analysis shows that mass timber will keep growing in the construction sector, and high-performance adhesives for these applications will follow. Moreover, bio-based adhesives are finding their place among the increasing restrictions for formaldehyde emissions.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Mass Timber in Construction
- High-performance Adhesives for Mass Timber
- Modular Construction
- Bio-based Adhesives for EW
- Innovative EW Applications
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Engineered Wood (EW) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Engineered Wood
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation and Applications
- Wood and Adhesives Used in EW Products
- Acronyms and Definitions
- Definitions
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- EW Supply Chain
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Characteristics and Overview of EW Products
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Volume Forecast by Product Type
- Percent Volume by Application
- Volume by Product Type and Application
- Percent Volume by Region
- Volume by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share
- Companies to Watch and Innovative Solutions for the EW Market
- Engineered Bamboo
- Engineered Hemp
- Case Study - Tomra
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Bonding Agents in the EW Industry
- Bonding Agents - Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Bonding Agents by Type of Product
- Main Bonding Agents in the EW Industry
- Bio-based Bonding Agents
- Green Bonding Agents for EW - Companies to Watch
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Impact of Growth Drivers and Restraints on the Bonding Agent Market
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Volume Forecast by Product
- Pricing Trends Forecast
Appendix
- Main Bonding Agents in the EW Industry (Sources)
- Bio-based Bonding Agents Section (Sources)
