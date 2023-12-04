Milk Protein Concentrate Market to Cross US$ 7.64 Billion at 6.7% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville , Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, states that the global Milk Protein Concentrate Market is calculated at US$ 4.01 billion for 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 7.64 billion by 2034-end.

The market of milk protein concentrates (MPCs) is exhibiting healthy growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness of protein-rich diets and the expanding application of MPCs in various food and beverage products. There is a notable trend towards functional foods, and MPCs play a crucial role in meeting this demand. The incorporation of MPCs in functional products, such as nutritional bars and shakes, reflects consumers’ preference for convenient and health-enhancing food options.

Key Segments of Milk Protein Concentrate Industry Research Report

MPCs are being recognized in the sports nutrition industry for their high protein content and rich amino acid profile, aiding muscle recovery and performance. Ongoing advancements in processing technologies are further enhancing the quality and functionality of MPCs. Consumer preference for clean-label products and sustainability are influencing the purchasing decisions of consumers. MPC, with its minimal processing and natural origin, aligns with these trends, contributing to its popularity among environmentally conscious and health-focused consumers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for milk protein concentrates is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States market is forecasted to reach US$ 1.78 billion by 2034-end.

Germany, with its high emphasis on functional foods and dairy innovation, is a profitable market for milk protein concentrate suppliers.

Sales of milk protein concentrates in Japan are projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2034.

Demand for high-concentrated milk protein is estimated at a market value of US$ 1.69 billion in 2024.

“Global trend of health and wellness one of the key factors driving the sales of milk protein concentrates,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Analysis

Major players in the milk protein concentrate market include Fonterra Co-operative Group, Arla Food Ingredients Group, Glanbia Plc, Kerry Group, and Saputo Inc. Leading companies are focusing on innovations, quality assurance, and strategic collaborations to maintain their market positions and increase profit shares.

Prominent participants in the milk protein concentrate sector are implementing various marketing tactics, including product diversification, innovations, partnerships, geographical expansion, sustainability initiatives, investments in research and development, and alignment with market trends. These strategies aim to enhance revenue growth and sustain a competitive advantage.

In January 2023, Molvest Group unveiled new facilities at its Kalach, Voronezh region-based plant dedicated to intensive milk processing. The objective is to manufacture milk protein concentrate (MPC), a crucial ingredient utilized in soft cheese, convenience foods, meat products, and sports/dietary nutrition products.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 7.64 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 246 Figures



Milk protein concentrates (MPCs) are esteemed for their elevated protein content, rendering them an optimal choice for nutritional products. Protein, a vital macronutrient, plays a key role in supporting muscle development, aiding in weight management, and delivering a sustained sense of satiety. The concentrated protein content in milk provides an efficient foundation for developing products that effectively address these nutritional requirements.

The versatility of MPCs allows seamless integration into various formulations, including protein bars, shakes, nutritional beverages, and powdered supplements. This adaptability amplifies the utilization of MPCs as ingredients, facilitating the creation of a diverse array of nutrition products tailored to diverse consumer preferences.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global milk protein concentrate market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034s.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on nature (organic, conventional), form (liquid, powder), composition (MPC 40%, MPC 70%, MPC 85%), application (nutritional products, infant formula & baby food, dietary supplements, dairy products, sports nutrition, bakery & confectionery, packaged products, others), ingredient type (total milk proteins, co-precipitates, milk protein isolates, blends, others), preparation method (co-precipitation, division by ultra-filtration), and concentration (low, medium, high), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

