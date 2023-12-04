BOPP Films Global Market Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028, Featuring Profiles of Altopro, Amcor, Ampacet, Cosmo Films, Mondi and Toray Industries

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BOPP Films Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global BOPP films market size reached US$ 20.1 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 27 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.04% during 2022-2028.

BOPP Films Market Trends:



The growing food and beverage industry, along with the increasing requirement for efficient pharmaceutical packaging solutions, represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of flexible packaging for ready-to-eat food products, dairy and other beverages, such as coffee brews, carbonated sodas, caffeinated drinks and mixed beverages, is also contributing to the market growth.

BOPP films are also used as a co-extruded heat sealable and reverse printable film for packaging medicines and drugs. They ensure that the nutrition, color and flavor of the contents remain intact and facilitate prompt and secured transportation of products in bulk quantities.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of single-unit and chlorine-free variants, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. In comparison to the traditionally used cellophane, waxing paper and aluminum foil, these films are highly cost-effective and have minimal effects on the environment. Other factors, including increasing consumer preference for convenient packaging, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global BOPP films market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on type, thickness, production process and application.



Breakup by Type:

Wraps

Bags and Pouches

Tapes

Labels

Others

Breakup by Thickness:

Below 15 microns

15-30 microns

30-45 microns

More than 45 microns

Breakup by Production Process:

Tenter

Tubular

Breakup by Application:

Food

Beverage

Tobacco

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players including:

Altopro S.A. de C.V.

Amcor Plc

Ampacet Corporation

Chiripal Poly Films Limited

Clondalkin Flexible Packaging

Cosmo Films Limited

Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd.

Innovia Films Limited (CCL Industries)

Jindal Poly Films Limited

Mondi Plc

Polyplex Corporation Ltd.

Printpack Holdings Inc.

Toray Industries Inc.

Uflex

