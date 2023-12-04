Global Gypsum Board Market Size To Exceed USD 107.4 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 9.3%

New York, United States , Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Gypsum Board Market Size is to Grow from USD 44.15 Billion in 2022 to USD 107.4 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the projected period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2687

Gypsum board is a low-density material composed of a lightweight clay layer and a paper coating. It is also known as plasterboard, drywall, or wallboard. Gypsum boards are formed mostly of gypsum and additives and are wrapped in paper. They are lightweight and can be cut into various shapes and fashions for a more aesthetically pleasing appearance. They are suitable for both commercial and residential buildings. When compared to standard concrete barriers, they are extremely simple and quick to build, as well as extremely inexpensive. Furthermore, when compared to other paneling materials such as fiberboard, oak, and plywood, gypsum board stands out due to its characteristics such as fire resistance, adaptability, long-term stability, ease of installation, and low cost. The expanding house development trend, rapid urbanization in major nations, increased government spending in the real estate industry for residential buildings, and rising consumer demand for opulent housing are the primary drivers of the gypsum board market. Furthermore, the adaptability and ease of use of these boards allow them to be used in a variety of end-uses in the building and construction sectors. The product's lightweight structure is one of the key aspects that has contributed to its global success. Similarly, the growing popularity of one-of-a-kind "green" buildings and technologically savvy communities around the world that attempt to conserve energy and minimize the exploitation of renewable resources is driving the gypsum board industry.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Gypsum Board Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Wallboard, Ceiling Board, Pre-decorated Board, Others), By Application (Residential, Industrial, Commercial, Institutional, Pre-engineered Metal Buildings, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032".

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2687

The wallboard segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the global gypsum board market is segmented into the wallboard, ceiling board, pre-decorated board, and others. Among these, the wallboard segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 46.3% over the forecast period. Wallboard is extensively used in the building industry for a number of internal applications such as walls and partitions. Furthermore, wallboard has grown as a quicker alternative to traditional lath and plaster. Throughout the forecast period, increased demand for environmentally friendly buildings in North America and Europe is expected to drive product demand.

The residential segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 52.7% over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global gypsum board market is segmented into residential, industrial, commercial, institutional, pre-engineered metal buildings, and others. Among these, the residential segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 52.7% over the forecast period. The ongoing need for housing, as well as the diverse applications of gypsum board in residential structures and restoration, are driving this dominance. It is often used for walls, ceilings, and partitions due to its fire resistance, soundproofing, and ease of painting or wallpapering over.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2687

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with more than 38.7% market share over the forecast period. The region's lead in the gypsum board market is fueled by substantial building activity, particularly in emerging nations, and significant infrastructure investments. Gypsum board demand is increasing as a result of rising housing and commercial space demand in the region, which is being fueled by rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and rising disposable incomes. On the other hand, North America is predicted to expand the fastest during the forecast period. The North American real estate and construction industries are well-established, with consistent demand for gypsum boards for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. During the forecast period, the market in Europe is expected to rise at a significant CAGR. The building business in Europe is growing, with a diverse range of residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Gypsum Board Market include Saint-Gobain Gyproc, Extex Group, Gulf Gypsum Co., Knauf, Gypsemna, National Gypsum Company, Beijing New Building Material, Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd., Georgia-Pacific LLC, American Gypsum Company LLC, Fletcher Building, Cabot Gypsum ULC, USG Boral, Eagle Materials Inc., Ahmed Yousef & Hassan Abdulla Co., Global Mining Company LLC, Chiyoda Ute Co. Ltd., Everest Industries Limited, Jason plasterboard Co. Ltd., and among others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2687

Recent Market Developments

On May 2023, Skamol has been acquired by Etex. Etex expanded its expertise in supplying a wide range of insulation solutions to meet the growing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient construction materials, including gypsum boards, with the acquisition of Skamol.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Gypsum Board Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Gypsum Board Market, Product Analysis

Wallboard

Ceiling Board

Pre-decorated Board

Others

Gypsum Board Market, Application Analysis

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Institutional

Pre-engineered Metal Buildings

Others

Gypsum Board Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports:

Global Pleated Filters Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Air Filters, Food and Beverage Filters, Oil Filters, and others), By Application (Industrial, Oil and Gas, Power Generation), By End Users (Commercial, residential), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Porous Ceramic Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Raw Material (Alumina Ceramics, Titanate Ceramics, Zirconate Ceramics, Aluminium Nitride, and Others), By Production (Filtration, Insulation, High Purity Materials, Structural Components, and Others), By Application (Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductors, Energy & Power, Industrial, Aerospace & Defence, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Stain-Resistant Fabric Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cotton, Silk, Denim, Polyester, Nylon, Others), By Application (Household, Commercial, Hospitality, Educational Institutes, Others), By Distribution Channel (Shopping Mall & Supermarket, Franchised Store, Online Store, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Unidirectional Tapes Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Fiber (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Other Fiber), By Resin Type (Thermoplastic, Thermoset), By End-User (Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter