Global Blood Group Typing Market Size To Worth USD 3.98 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 8.4%

New York, United States , Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Blood Group Typing Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.78 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.98 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the projected period. The global blood group typing market is expected to expand further as healthcare systems continue to prioritize patient safety and personalized medicine, emphasizing the importance of precise blood typing in modern healthcare practices.

The global blood group typing market is a rapidly evolving and vital segment of the healthcare industry concerned with identifying and classifying blood groups within individuals. Blood group typing is necessary in a variety of medical settings, such as blood transfusions, organ transplants, and prenatal care. This market includes a wide range of products and services aimed at accurately determining a person's blood type, as well as ensuring compatibility and safety in medical procedures. Blood group typing is the process of classifying blood into different groups, primarily the ABO and RhD systems, with subtypes such as A1, A2, B, and O. The global blood group typing market has risen dramatically as medical technology progresses, driven by an increased demand for precise and speedy blood typing procedures. This market, which serves hospitals, blood banks, and diagnostic laboratories worldwide, includes blood typing reagents, tools, and testing services. Furthermore, advancements in molecular biology and genetics have led to the creation of molecular blood type procedures, which have increased the accuracy and efficiency of blood group determination. Economic differences and a lack of infrastructure in certain areas might stymie market progress. In some areas, healthcare practitioners and the general public may be unaware of the significance of precise blood type. This lack of understanding may impede the adoption of advanced blood typing procedures.

Global Blood Group Typing Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Consumables, Instruments, Services), Test Type (ABO, Antigen, Antibody, HLA), Technique (Assay-based, PCR, Microarray, Massively Parallel Sequencing), End User (Hospital, Blood Banks), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The Services segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global blood group typing market during the forecast periode

The global blood group typing market is divided into three main categories: consumables, instruments, and services. Among these, the Services segment is estimated to account for a sizable portion of the worldwide blood group typing market over the forecast period. Services have grown in relevance as the demand for reliable and quick blood typing results has increased. Reference laboratories play a vital role in providing specialist blood typing services, especially for rare blood types or difficult cases.

The ABO segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global blood group typing market during the forecast period.

The global blood group typing market is classified into ABO, Antigen, Antibody, and HLA tests. Among them, the ABO segment is estimated to account for a sizable portion of the worldwide blood group typing market over the forecast period. The ABO blood grouping system is crucial for assuring blood transfusion and organ transplant safety. It is a key market sector since it serves as the foundation for blood compatibility testing and is a typical feature of blood typing procedures.

North America is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global blood group typing market over the predicted timeframe.

North America, which includes the United States and Canada, has a significant share of the global blood group typing market. The region has a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, cutting-edge medical technology, and a high demand for blood typing services. A strong healthcare system, a large population, increasing surgical procedures, and stringent blood safety regulations all contribute to North America's sizable market share.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at the quickest rate in the global blood group typing market. Expanding healthcare access, a big and diversified population, and the adoption of new medical technologies are all factors contributing to the region's growing market share. The blood group typing market in the Asia-Pacific region, which includes China, India, and Japan, is rapidly developing.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the, Major vendors in the Global Blood Group Typing Market include Quotient Limited, CareDx Inc., Agena Bioscience, Inc. (Mesa Laboratories, Inc.), DIAGAST, Illumina, Inc., Grifols, S.A., Immucor, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, QIAGEN, Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher), QuidelOrtho Corporation, and Others.

Recent Market Developments

In April 2023, Metropolis Healthcare introduced the 'NextGen HLA' Typing Test, which is integrated with next-generation sequencing technology to help identify donors for bone marrow, cord blood, or organ transplantation.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Blood Group Typing Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Blood Group Typing Market, By Product

Consumables

Instruments

Services

Global Blood Group Typing Market, By Test Type

ABO

Antigen

Antibody

HLA

Global Blood Group Typing Market, By Technique

Assay-based

PCR

Microarray

Massively Parallel Sequencing

Global Blood Group Typing Market, By End User

Hospital

Blood Banks

Global Blood Group Typing Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



