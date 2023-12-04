CROWN - BNP Paribas Primary New Issues: NO STAB Notice

04/12/23



[INSERT ISSUER NAME]

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

NO STABILISATION CARRIED OUT

[Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 30/11/23 BNP Paribas (contact: Stanford Hartman telephone: 0207 595 8222) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Securities

Issuer: Crown European Holdings S.A. Guarantor(s) (if any): Crown Holdings, Inc. (Ticker: CCK / Country: US) and each of Crown’s U.S. subsidiaries that guarantee Crown’s senior secured credit facilities together with subsidiaries situated in Canada, Germany, France, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom (subject to certain exceptions) Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500M

Description: 4.75% NOTES DUE MARCH 15 2029

Offer price: 100



Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): BNP PARIBAS/CITI/DEUTSCHE BANK



