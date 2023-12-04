Contract Signed for the Development and Integration of On-Demand Hydrogen

Temecula, CA,, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week AQST USA LLC in partnership with Global Warming Solutions (GWSO) signed a contract for the Development and Integration of On-Demand Hydrogen Technology in support of a US Navy contract. The signed contract will integrate the revolutionary TrinityPower Nexus© (TPN), a system developed for on-demand hydrogen and oxygen production into an autonomous test vessel.

Echoing this sentiment, Michael Pollastro, CEO of GWSO Inc. states, "This contract confirms our leadership in sustainable tech and will accelerate licensing opportunities in the multibillion-dollar hydrogen industry. This award is only the beginning as, together with AQST, we capitalize on our proven track record to revolutionize the energy sector.”

"We are excited to work with the talented researchers and our partner GWSO to leverage our hydrogen expertise to address critical fuel and power challenges facing uncrewed maritime vessels," said AQST Chief Executive Officer Raymond Caldas.

"Successfully demonstrating our technology's capabilities and solutions in this arena will open up significant new market opportunities in the military and commercial sector while supporting the transition to hydrogen as a primary sustainable and clean maritime fuel."

Additional information regarding the contract and program will be provided this month.

Michael Pollastro

Chief Executive Officer

Global Warming Solutions Inc.

mpollastro@gwsogroup.com

About AQST USA LLC

AQST USA LLC (AQST) a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Smal Business stands at the forefront of innovation as a multifaceted research and manufacturing company specializing in space systems, advanced technologies, and clean energy solutions. Our vision is to offer 'One Platform - Infinite Solutions' that caters to both terrestrial and space applications. At AQST, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of science and defense, harnessing the power of cutting-edge technologies to pave the way for a sustainable and brighter future on Earth and in Space.

About Global Warming Solutions Inc.

Global Warming Solutions Inc. (GWSO) is a publicly traded worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate climate change and its effects on the planet. The company’s mission is to develop and bring innovative market technologies that address the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.