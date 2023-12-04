Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market revenue to hit USD 150 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York , Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial cleaning chemicals market size is expected to expand at 5% CAGR from 2023 to 2035. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 150 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of USD 50 billion in the year 2022. The global expansion of the food and beverage industry is one of the main drivers fueling the growth, combined with the rising usage of cleaning chemicals for the aim of disease prevention. Additionally, one of the factors boosting the market for industrial cleaning chemicals is thought to be the swift industrial development of emerging nations. According to the International Monetary Fund, emerging nations' industrial growth increased by 6% annually.

Additionally, industrial cleaning chemicals are used as enzymes for detergent products chemical. Using enzymes that have high performance in low concentration in compact cleaning products, is a substitute method of replacing phosphates. Enzymes are used in detergent products for applications such as washing dishes, professional cleaning in the medical sector, floor cleaning, and ware washing applications. The industrial cleaning chemicals market involves the production and distribution of chemicals used for cleaning purposes in various industrial settings. These settings can include manufacturing facilities, warehouses, processing plants, and more. The market size and growth are influenced by factors such as the expansion of industrial activities, increased awareness of hygiene and safety standards, and the introduction of innovative and environmentally friendly cleaning solutions.





Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to propel highest growth

The healthcare segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific to grow at a highest rate

Increasing Hygiene Awareness among Consumers across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

Consumers' concerns about hygiene are growing as a result of an increase in infectious diseases brought on by bacteria and viruses. Maintaining cleanliness in the food service industry and healthcare environment is building interest in industrial disinfectant chemicals. Additionally, building new facilities and outlets encourages environmental cleanliness to avert illnesses linked to healthcare. Thus, it is predicted that these elements will fuel industrial cleaning chemicals market expansion. According to the data, the global market for personal hygiene generated USD 62 billion in revenue in 2021. Clariant's release of Vita 100% bio-based polyethylene glycols and surfactants will help mitigate climate change in a non-direct way. Clariant generates ethylene oxide exclusively from bioethanol made from sugar cane or corn using new surfactants and PEGs. On World Hand Hygiene Day 2021, the World Health Organization in Europe gathered health professionals, decision-makers, and hospital managers to allow and adopt effective hand hygiene techniques as a point of care.

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Industry: Regional Overview

The global industrial cleaning chemicals market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Emphasis on Workplace Safety and Hygiene to Drive the Market Growth in North America Region

The industrial cleaning chemicals market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. One of the primary growth drivers for the market in North America is the heightened emphasis on workplace safety and hygiene. The region has witnessed a growing awareness of the impact of a clean and safe working environment on employee well-being. As businesses focus on adhering to occupational safety standards, there is an increased demand for effective industrial cleaning chemicals to maintain cleanliness, reduce the risk of workplace accidents, and ensure compliance with safety regulations. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfatal occupational injuries and illnesses in the private sector in the U.S. reached approximately 2.7 million cases in 2020. The industrial cleaning chemicals market in North America is strongly influenced by stringent regulatory standards. Government bodies, such as the EPA, impose regulations to control the production, use, and disposal of industrial chemicals. This regulatory landscape drives the demand for cleaning chemicals that not only effectively perform their cleaning functions but also comply with environmental and safety regulations. Manufacturers in the region are compelled to develop formulations that meet these stringent standards, fostering market growth.

Accelerated Industrialization and Manufacturing Growth to Propel the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. One of the primary drivers for the industrial cleaning chemicals market in the Asia Pacific region is the accelerated pace of industrialization and manufacturing growth. As countries in the region experience robust economic development and a surge in industrial activities, there is an increased demand for effective cleaning solutions. Manufacturing facilities, ranging from automotive to electronics, require specialized industrial cleaning chemicals to maintain operational efficiency and comply with hygiene standards. According to a report, Asia's industrial output is expected to grow by 4.4% in 2022. The growing awareness of workplace safety and hygiene is a significant factor driving the demand for industrial cleaning chemicals in the Asia Pacific region. As businesses recognize the importance of creating safe and clean working environments, there is an increased adoption of industrial cleaning solutions to address hygiene concerns. This trend is particularly prominent in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and food processing, contributing to the market's growth.

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Segmentation by End-user

Automotive

Transportation

Food Processing

Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Amongst these segments, the healthcare segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The growth of the healthcare segment is significantly influenced by the increasing global expenditure on healthcare. As nations allocate more resources to enhance healthcare infrastructure, there is a subsequent rise in the demand for healthcare products and services, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and, consequently, healthcare cleaning solutions. The expanding healthcare budget contributes to the sustained growth of the healthcare segment in the industrial cleaning chemicals market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), global health expenditure is projected to reach over USD 10 trillion by 2022. Stringent regulatory requirements governing cleanliness and hygiene in healthcare facilities are a key driver for the healthcare segment in the market. Adherence to these regulations is crucial for maintaining accreditation and ensuring patient safety. Healthcare providers prioritize the use of effective and compliant cleaning solutions to meet these standards, driving the demand for specialized industrial cleaning chemicals in the healthcare sector. Growing concerns about healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) propel the demand for advanced cleaning solutions within the healthcare segment. The prevention of HAIs is a top priority for healthcare facilities, leading to increased adoption of specialized industrial cleaning chemicals designed to eliminate pathogens and maintain a sterile environment.

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Segmentation by Ingredient

Solvents

Phosphates

Surfactants

Ph Regulators

Amongst these segments, the surfactant segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. The surfactant segment experiences substantial growth due to the increasing consumer demand for personal care products. Surfactants play a crucial role in formulations for products such as shampoos, body washes, and skincare items. As consumer preferences evolve, there is a continuous demand for innovative and effective personal care products, contributing to the expansion of the surfactant market. The global personal care sales are projected to reach USD 630 billion by 2024. The surfactant segment benefits from the expansion of the household cleaning products market. Surfactants are key ingredients in various cleaning formulations, including detergents, dishwashing liquids, and multipurpose cleaners. The increasing focus on hygiene and cleanliness, coupled with the growth of the global population, drives the demand for effective household cleaning products, thereby propelling the growth of the surfactant market. Surfactants find extensive applications in industries such as agriculture, textiles, and oil and gas. The rise in industrial activities worldwide contributes to the increased demand for surfactants.

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Segmentation by Product Type

General Cleaners

Disinfectants & Sanitizers

Commercial Laundry

Metal Cleaners

Food Cleaners

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Segmentation by Application Type

Rust Cleaning Agent

Surface Cleaner

Odor Neutralizer

Degreaser

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global industrial cleaning chemicals market that are profiled by Research Nester are Ashburn Chemical Technologies, Satol Chemicals, Sunburst Chemicals, Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Market

Arrow Solutions - A manufacturer of specialized chemicals in the East Midlands expects its sales to increase by 10% this year as a result of the introduction of two breakthroughs and significant international expansion. It is a component of a £1 million investment program the company is launching to increase market share in the UK and important foreign markets like the Middle East and the Far East.

Ashburn Chemical Technologies, the leading industrial fluid maintenance company specializing in custom fluid maintenance and sanitization programs, equipment, and services today announced the launch of Perdrox, a ready-to-use peracetic acid spray for cleaning, deodorizing, sanitizing, and disinfecting.

