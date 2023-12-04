Global Cell Culture Market Size To Worth USD 43.25 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 10.7%

New York, United States, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cell Culture Market Size is to Grow from USD 15.65 Billion in 2022 to USD 43.25 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during the forecast period.





Cell culture is a fundamental technique in biomedical research and biotechnology that involves the growth and maintenance of cells outside their natural environment, typically within a controlled laboratory setting. This powerful tool allows scientists to study and manipulate cells in a highly controlled and reproducible manner, providing insights into cell biology, disease mechanisms, drug development, and tissue engineering. Cells from various sources, including animal tissues, primary human cells, or established cell lines, can be cultured in specially designed incubators with carefully controlled conditions such as temperature, humidity, and nutrient supply. Researchers use a variety of culture media and techniques to support cell growth and proliferation.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 100 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Cell Culture Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Consumables and Instruments), By Application (Biopharmaceutical Production, Drug Development, Diagnostics, Tissue Culture & Engineering, Cell & Gene Therapy, Toxicity Testing, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

In 2022, the consumables segment accounted for around 52.6% market share

On the basis of the product, the global cell culture market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment commands the largest market share in the cell culture industry due to its essential role in sustaining cell culture operations. Consumables encompass a wide range of products, including cell culture media, sera, reagents, and disposables like culture dishes and flasks. These items are indispensable for maintaining cell viability, growth, and experimental reproducibility. With the continuous demand for cell culture across various applications, such as drug development, disease modeling, and biomanufacturing, the consumption of these essential materials remains consistently high. Additionally, the need for specialized, high-quality consumables that meet rigorous regulatory standards further reinforces their dominant market position.

The diagnostics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.8% during the forecast period

Based on the application, the global cell culture market is segmented into biopharmaceutical production, drug development, diagnostics, tissue culture & engineering, cell & gene therapy, toxicity testing, and others. The diagnostics segment is poised for rapid growth during the forecast period in the cell culture market due to advances in cell culture techniques have enabled the development of more accurate and sophisticated diagnostic assays. These assays are vital for early disease detection, personalized medicine, and monitoring treatment efficacy, driving increased adoption. The rising incidence of chronic diseases worldwide necessitates advanced diagnostic tools, and cell culture-based assays play a pivotal role in understanding disease mechanisms and testing potential therapeutics. Moreover, the growing emphasis on precision medicine and biomarker discovery further fuels the demand for diagnostics employing cell culture, making it one of the fastest-growing segments in the market.



Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a fastest CAGR of around 10.9% over the projected period



Based on region, Asia Pacific region is positioned as the fastest-growing market for cell culture due to the booming biopharmaceutical industry, particularly in countries like China, India, and South Korea, is driving the demand for cell culture technologies to support drug development and biologics manufacturing. The growing focus on healthcare infrastructure development, research funding, and collaborations with global pharmaceutical companies are fostering a conducive environment for cell culture expansion.

North America dominates the cell culture market, holding the largest market share due to a robust biopharmaceutical industry, with numerous pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies engaged in drug discovery, development, and production. Additionally, North America has a well-established research ecosystem, including leading academic institutions and government-funded research initiatives. Access to advanced technologies, a highly skilled workforce, and a favorable regulatory environment further contribute to its dominance.



Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the global cell culture market include Sartorius AG, Danaher, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Corning Inc., Avantor, Inc., BD, Eppendorf SE, Bio-Techne, and Promo Cell GmbH. And Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Evonik introduced the cQrex cell culture component portfolio to improve efficiency and productivity in bioprocesses for manufacturing monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, viral vectors, and therapeutic cells.

In August 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific expanded its dry powder media manufacturing plant in New York to meet the global demand for media products used in the production of COVID-19 vaccines and other biologics.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global cell culture market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Cell Culture Market, By Product

Consumables

Instruments

Cell Culture Market, By Application

Biopharmaceutical Production

Drug Development

Diagnostics

Tissue Culture & Engineering

Cell & Gene Therapy

Toxicity Testing

Others

Cell Culture Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



