VEON’s Kyivstar and Amazon Web Services Sign Memorandum of Cooperation to Support the Development of Ukrainian Businesses

Amsterdam and Kyiv, 4 December 2023: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announces that Kyivstar, its subsidiary in Ukraine,will partner with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support Ukrainian businesses with the next generation of cloud and cloud infrastructure services and expertise in data-processing.



As part of the Memorandum of Cooperation that the parties have signed, Kyivstar, as an AWS Partner, will provide its business clients with accelerated cloud migration of applications, computing, and data storage solutions, along with enhanced security measures through a range of AWS technologies-based services, as an AWS Partner. These include

Analytics in AWS Cloud: Kyivstar will offer AWS solutions for data processing and analysis, reporting, and modeling.

Infrastructure Cloud Migration: Kyivstar will assist customers in migrating their infrastructure to AWS, enabling them to achieve greater efficiency and scalability of their IT infrastructure.

Security: Ensuring data security and protection against cyber threats in AWS.

Furthermore, the companies will jointly discuss, evaluate, and identify opportunities for cooperation on a number of initiatives, including a potential transition of Kyivstar's Data Management Platform (DMP) to the AWS.

“Our collaboration with AWS demonstrates our long-term commitment to Ukraine. Now is the time to invest in the rebuilding of the country and we are delighted that Amazon will be our partner in this collaboration through its partnership with Kyivstar. This is an important milestone in our pledge to build a stronger Ukraine when we committed to investing $600 million over the next three years.” said Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON.

“The cooperation with AWS confirms Kyivstar's long-standing position of a technology and innovation leader in the Ukrainian market. Kyivstar serves more than half of the B2B market in Ukraine and have put a tremendous effort to supporting its business customers over the course of the war. Our partnership with Amazon Web Services is a significant step for the development of Ukrainian business and its integration into the international environment”, said Oleksandr Komarov, President of Kyivstar.

“AWS and Amazon have been supporting Ukraine by helping more than 350 organizations involved in the humanitarian response, while also protecting the digital infrastructure of Ukrainian government authorities, universities, and businesses. We are pleased to be signing the Memorandum of Cooperation with Kyivstar and we look forward to supporting their digital transformation and strategic move to cloud”, said Andrzej Horawa, Central and Eastern European Enterprise Leader at AWS.

Kyivstar's expertise in AWS products, Data Science, Cybersecurity and analytics will allow the company to offer a diverse range of high-quality professional services to its existing and potential business clients to help them diversify and minimize potential business risks. AWS supports establishing and developing such practices, by providing education guidance, best practices sharing and dedicated workshops.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext.For more information visit: https://www.veon.com

About Kyivstar:

Kyivstar is the largest telecoms operator in Ukraine with 24.3 million mobile subscribers and over 1.1 million home internet subscribers. The company provides services based on mobile and fixed-line technologies, including 4G, as well as innovative services such as Big Data, IoT, cloud solutions, digital TV, digital health and others. The company provides the highest average speed of mobile data transmission among Ukrainian mobile operators. Kyivstar is 100% owned by the international VEON Group, headquartered in the Netherlands and listed on NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam stock exchanges. For more information visit www.kyivstar.ua.

Disclaimer

This release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s strategy and commercial offerings. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

