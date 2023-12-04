Waterproofing Membranes Market Size Projected to Reach USD 43.0 billion by 2031, With 7.1% CAGR: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global waterproofing membranes market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. According to Transparency Market Research, sales of waterproofing membranes are slated to total US$ 43.0 billion by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.

Novel materials research introduces advanced formulations focusing on membranes' flexibility, resilience, and longevity, ensuring enhanced performance against water ingress. The market is experiencing a shift toward smart waterproofing solutions integrating IoT technologies. These innovative systems offer real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and early detection of leaks or structural issues, reducing maintenance costs and enhancing efficiency.

Incorporating bio-based polymers and recycled materials in membrane production reflects a growing emphasis on sustainable practices. These eco-friendly materials offer improved waterproofing capabilities while aligning with environmentally conscious construction initiatives, driving market adoption.

The rising trend of customized membranes tailored for specific applications, such as green roofs, tunnels, or industrial spaces, showcases a niche market segment, catering to unique waterproofing needs and propelling specialized product development.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Thermoplastic Olefin (TPO) material leads the waterproofing membranes market due to its versatility, durability, and superior waterproofing properties.

Sheet-based membranes take the lead in the waterproofing membranes market, offering durability, ease of application, and versatile waterproofing solutions.

Roofing and wall application dominate the waterproofing membranes market, driving demand for efficient and durable waterproofing solutions in construction projects.

Waterproofing Membranes Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing demand for high-performance membranes with enhanced durability and resistance to extreme weather conditions, ensuring long-term structural integrity.

Adoption of innovative installation methods and techniques, improving membrane application efficiency, and reducing labor costs.

Growing preference for seamless and monolithic membrane systems, minimizing potential failure points and enhancing waterproofing effectiveness.

Emphasis on fire-resistant and self-healing membrane technologies, ensuring safety and long-lasting protection against fire hazards and minor damages.

Exploration of hybrid membrane systems combining multiple materials, offering versatile and specialized solutions for diverse waterproofing needs across industries.

Global Waterproofing Membranes Market: Regional Profile

In North America, the market thrives due to robust construction activities and infrastructural developments, particularly in urban areas. Stringent building codes and regulations emphasizing waterproofing measures drive market growth. Technological advancements and a preference for advanced materials characterize this region's market landscape.

Europe reflects a mature market focusing on sustainable solutions. Countries like Germany and the United Kingdom lead in adopting eco-friendly and energy-efficient building practices, propelling the demand for environmentally conscious waterproofing membranes. Innovation in materials and a growing emphasis on green construction contribute to market expansion.

The Asia Pacific region demonstrates rapid growth attributed to extensive urbanization and infrastructure projects in emerging economies like China and India. Increasing investments in residential and commercial construction and technological advancements drive the market, displaying a transition towards high-quality and durable waterproofing solutions across various applications.

Waterproofing Membranes Market: Competitive Landscape

The waterproofing membranes market exhibits a competitive landscape with key players such as Sika AG, BASF SE, Carlisle Companies Inc., and GAF Materials Corporation, leading through extensive product portfolios and strategic expansions. Emerging players like Firestone Building Products Company, LLC and Kemper System America, Inc. contribute innovation in eco-friendly solutions and specialized membranes.

Intense competition fosters innovation, driving advancements in materials and technologies, focusing on durability, ease of application, and sustainability. Strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions remain prevalent among companies, shaping a dynamic market driven by innovation and a continuous quest for superior waterproofing solutions. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Product Portfolio

GAF Materials Corporation offers diverse waterproofing solutions, including roofing membranes, liquid waterproofing, and barrier systems. Their portfolio emphasizes durability, weather resistance, and innovative technologies for commercial and residential applications.

Sika AG provides comprehensive waterproofing solutions encompassing membranes, sealants, and coatings for construction, infrastructure, and industrial applications. Their portfolio emphasizes high-performance materials, sustainability, and innovative systems meeting diverse waterproofing needs globally.

Solmax specializes in geosynthetic solutions, offering extensive waterproofing membranes, liners, and containment systems for environmental protection, mining, and civil engineering projects. Their portfolio emphasizes quality, durability, and customized solutions addressing diverse geotechnical challenges worldwide.

Waterproofing Membranes Market: Key Segments

