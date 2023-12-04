RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Announce Key Advancements in Sustainable Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Collaboration

SURREY, British Columbia and WAKEFIELD, Mass., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the recent announcement of strategic collaboration, with the goal of optimizing the complete life cycle of lithium-ion batteries, RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo”), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, and Nanoramic Laboratories (“Nanoramic”) are pleased to disclose successful results from their lithium-ion battery cathode recycling collaboration.

RecycLiCo’s laboratory test results have demonstrated that their recycling process can efficiently treat Nanoramic's innovative NMP-free and PVDF-free electrodes without concern. Notably, Nanoramic’s electrodes can be recycled with fewer processing steps compared to conventional PVDF-based electrodes, resulting in energy and resource savings.

A key finding from the collaboration is the ability to separate the cathode active material from the aluminum foil more quickly and without chemical additives in the separation stage of the process. This method not only improves environmental friendliness, but it enhances RecycLiCo’s core recycling technology in downstream stages.

RecycLiCo’s process has already demonstrated that it can achieve 99% leach extraction of lithium, nickel, manganese, and cobalt from cathode active material. However, the absence of fluorine in the binder in Nanoramic's electrodes simplifies downstream processing. By eliminating fluorine, additional steps to remove this compound are no longer necessary, streamlining the recycling process and further minimizing environmental impact.

Nanoramic's NMP-free and PVDF-free electrodes align seamlessly with global trends in moving away from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in lithium-ion batteries, showcasing that both companies are ahead of the curve.

As industries worldwide brace for stricter environmental regulations, the advancements made by RecycLiCo and Nanoramic enable the lithium-ion battery sector to not only meet these emerging standards but to potentially offer economic advantages by enhancing supply chain efficiency. The recent developments further underscore the commitment of both organizations to a cleaner, greener future for battery technology and manufacturing.

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

About Nanoramic

Nanoramic® Laboratories is an industry-leading energy storage and advanced materials company that has developed an innovative electrode technology, Neocarbonix® at the Core. Nanoramic is commercializing this technology to transform energy storage for electric vehicles: increasing energy density and longevity, while reducing costs. Nanoramic is backed by 14 years of research with over 200 granted and pending patents. Today, Nanoramic works with some of the largest automakers and battery manufacturers to develop and commercialize batteries made with Neocarbonix® at the Core. Founded in 2009 out of MIT, Nanoramic is the exclusive designer, manufacturer, and licenser of Neocarbonix® at the Core electrodes and FastCap® Ultracapacitors. See www.nanoramic.com.

