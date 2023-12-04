Affimed to Host Investor Conference Call Highlighting Clinical Data for Acimtamig (AFM13) and AFM24

Review clinical data of acimtamig in combination with cord-blood derived NK cells presented at ASH 2023; provide progress update on the LuminICE-203



Review clinical data for AFM24 in solid tumors

Conference call/webcast on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. PST / 4:30 p.m. EST / 22:30 CET



MANNHEIM, Germany, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD) (“Affimed”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced today that it will host a conference call on December 11 at 1:30 p.m. PST / 4:30 p.m. EST to review clinical data presented from the combination trial of acimtamig with cord-blood derived NK cells during the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA. During the call, the Company will also provide a clinical data update from the AFM24-102 trial.

The conference call will be available via phone and webcast. The live audio webcast of the call will be available in the “Webcasts” section on the “Investors” page of the Affimed website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts-and-corporate-presentation/. To access the call by phone, please use link https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb2258d6c5f5a474cad74869a7b7b1bb5, and you will be provided with dial-in details and a pin number.

Note: To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will be accessible at the same link for 30 days following the call.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The Company’s proprietary ROCK® platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs. The ROCK® platform predictably generates customized innate cell engager (ICE®) molecules, which use patients’ immune cells to destroy tumor cells. This innovative approach enabled Affimed to become the first company with a clinical-stage ICE®. Headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, with offices in New York, NY, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by a bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients’ lives. For more about the Company’s people, pipeline and partners, please visit: www.affimed.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Alexander Fudukidis

Director, Head of Investor Relations

E-Mail: a.fudukidis@affimed.com

Tel.: +1 (917) 436-8102