Insights from Brazilian CISOs: Security Solutions for Organizations - Factors Influencing the Choice

This short study takes a closer look at the cybersecurity behavior of Brazilian executives, chief information security officers (CISOs), and other decision-makers participating in the Voice of the Enterprise Security Customer survey.

It explores Brazilian organizations' cybersecurity drivers, priorities relating to security, readiness to adopt advanced solutions, and key concerns over security issues, as well as other factors that make this region distinct.

The primary goal of this research is to understand:

The security posture of organizations in Brazil

Cybersecurity responsibilities in organizations in the country

Factors that influence the choice of a cybersecurity solution for Brazilian organizations

Procurement trends in 2023 and 2024 in the country

Key Topics Covered:

Key Findings

Research Objectives and Methodology

Respondents' Profile and Involvement in Cybersecurity Matters

Responsibilities related to Cybersecurity Operations

Drivers for Cybersecurity Strategy

Top Priority Areas for Brazil in 2023

Adoption of Security Services in Brazil

Cybersecurity Budget

Assessing Cybersecurity Readiness

A Closer Look at Cybersecurity Readiness

Main Cybersecurity Concerns

Main Challenges to Secure the Environment

Summary

