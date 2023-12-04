Smart Immune appoints Dr. Rahim Fandi, M.D, PhD as Chief Medical Officer, strengthening C suite with seasoned oncology expertise

PARIS, France, 04 December 2023 – Smart Immune, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing ProTcell, a thymus-empowered T cell progenitor therapy platform to fully and rapidly re-arm the immune system against tumors and infection, today announces the appointment of Dr. Abderrahim (Rahim) Fandi as Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately.

Dr Fandi brings more than 25 years of experience of oncology clinical development programs in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. He joins from Oxford Biotherapeutics, where he held the role of Chief Medical Officer and was a member of the Executive Committee, playing a pivotal role in leading all clinical and regulatory aspects of the oncology pipeline and multi-disciplinary teams across two sites. Prior to this, Rahim held senior clinical research and development positions at Celgene, Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca. Dr Fandi started his career at Sanofi Winthrop.

Karine Rossignol, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Immune, said: “Rahim’s extensive experience in clinical development to explore new immuno-oncology technologies will be an invaluable asset to Smart Immune. In this role, Rahim will be instrumental in advancing our clinical-stage ProTcell derived product, beyond post transplantation hematology. The applications to improve patients’ prognosis in both hematological and solid tumors indications are very exciting.”

Dr. Rahim Fandi M.D, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Smart Immune, said: “I am excited to be joining the talented Smart Immune team at such a critical juncture in the Company’s development. I look forward to working with the leadership team, board of directors, and the KOLs of the clinical advisory board to help patients with life-threatening diseases to live longer and better. The Phase I/II ReSET-02 trial is recruiting at a very encouraging speed with the goal to define the optimal dose in adults followed by the expansion of the clinical program to other hematological malignancies and solid tumors.”

About Smart Immune

Smart Immune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing ProTcell, a thymus-empowered T cell progenitor therapy platform to fully and rapidly re-arm the immune system against cancer and infection, enabling next-generation allogeneic T cell therapies for all. The company aims to radically improve outcomes for patients with life-threatening diseases such as high-risk blood cancers and primary immunodeficiencies. Smart Immune has ongoing collaborations with leading institutions in the US and Europe. SMART101 is already in Phase I/II clinical trials, in the EU and the US, looking at the acceleration of complete immune recovery in patients fighting cancer and infection and undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Smart Immune is also developing therapies using gene-modified T cell progenitors through its ProTcell platform to provide targeted treatments against cancer, like persistent off-the-shelf CAR T cells. The Company is headquartered in Paris, France, at Paris Biotech Santé.

https://www.smart-immune.com/

LinkedIn | X (formerly Twitter)

Media contact :

ICR Consilium

smartimmune@consilium-comms.com

Attachment