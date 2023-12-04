Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 48 2023

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 24/11/2023
|18,100
|531.26
|9,615,878
|Monday, 27 November 2023
|2,300
|531.73
|1,222,979
|Tuesday, 28 November 2023
|2,200
|530.14
|1,166,308
|Wednesday, 29 November 2023
|2,300
|537.32
|1,235,836
|Thursday, 30 November 2023
|2,000
|535.30
|1,070,600
|Friday, 1 December 2023
|2,200
|531.33
|1,168,926
|In the period 27/11/2023 - 1/12/2023
|11,000
|533.15
|5,864,649
|Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 1/12/2023
|29,100
|531.98
|15,480,527
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,003,276 treasury shares corresponding to 7.86% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
