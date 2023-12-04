Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 48 2023

Aarhus C, DENMARK

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount   
Accumulated until 24/11/2023 18,100 531.26 9,615,878   
Monday, 27 November 2023 2,300 531.73 1,222,979   
Tuesday, 28 November 2023 2,200 530.14 1,166,308   
Wednesday, 29 November 2023 2,300 537.32 1,235,836   
Thursday, 30 November 2023 2,000 535.30 1,070,600   
Friday, 1 December 2023 2,200 531.33 1,168,926   
In the period 27/11/2023 - 1/12/2023 11,000 533.15 5,864,649   
Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 1/12/2023 29,100 531.98 15,480,527   
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,003,276 treasury shares corresponding to 7.86% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.   
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

