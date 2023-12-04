NFI announces first order for Alexander Dennis double-decks from Spokane Transit, for 7 Enviro500 buses





LARBERT, United Kingdom, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, subsidiary Alexander Dennis Limited (“Alexander Dennis”) today announced that it will supply Enviro500 double-deck buses to Spokane Transit Authority (STA) following an order for seven vehicles.



The Alexander Dennis Enviro500 will be the first double-deck transit buses in Spokane, Washington and its surrounding urban areas.

They will serve Spokane Transit’s Cheney service, made up of two primary routes numbered 6 and 66. These link Eastern Washington University, the West Plains Transit Center, which is a major hub for connections to job sites in that area including a large Amazon Fulfillment Center, downtown Spokane, and the University District near downtown Spokane.

With a combined average weekday ridership of 1,900 daily boardings, the two routes will benefit strongly from the Enviro500’s design which allows 84 seats to be fitted across the two floors while providing level boarding and easy access for all passengers including those using wheelchairs.

The buses will be built in the United States as part of the recently announced partnership between Alexander Dennis and Big Rig Manufacturing and are expected to be delivered in 2025. They will be supported in operation by Alexander Dennis’s own staff as well as through the wider NFI Parts organisation.

“Spokane Transit is thrilled to add the iconic double deckers to our fleet,” said STA CEO E. Susan Meyer. “These new buses along with Eagle Station and Four Lakes Station, complete the Cheney Line investments promised in STA Moving Forward, the organization’s current 10-year plan.”

Stephen Walsh, Alexander Dennis Vice-President North America, said: “We’re delighted to add Spokane Transit to the roster of transit agencies that value the benefits of double-deck buses including their unrivalled passenger capacity on a compact road footprint. Commuters will enjoy great views from the top deck and a comfortable ride, taking public transportation to a new level.”

Alexander Dennis introduced double-deck transit buses to the North American market in 2000 and has delivered over 1,200 Enviro500 since then.

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 150 cities in six countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and its vehicles have completed over 140 million EV service miles.

High resolution images are available for download from the Alexander Dennis website at alexander-dennis.com/media/news.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With over 8,200 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 100,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, arbocsv.com, and carfaircomposites.com.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK’s largest bus and coach manufacturer. Alexander Dennis offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Ireland, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of Alexander Dennis and NFI Group that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services; customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses; the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience; production may be delayed or production rates may be decreased as a result of the pandemic or ongoing and future supply chain disruptions and shortages of parts and components, shipping and freight delays, and disruption to labor supply; risks related to reliance on third-party manufacturers of Alexander Dennis’ products; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Due to the potential impact of these factors, the NFI Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Debbie McCreath, +44 1324 574479

Stefan Baguette, +44 1324 678047

press@alexander-dennis.com

For inquiries, please contact:

Stephen King

P: 204.792.1300

Stephen.King@nfigroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a9e38f7-2acb-43e9-ab5e-bcc218b9d5f6