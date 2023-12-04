Nostalgia Blasts from the Past by Infusing Modern Technology into Retro Microwaves and Everyday Appliances

Green Bay, Wisconsin, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In today’s modern era, every kitchen needs a microwave. Why settle for a dull, normal microwave when there is a much more fun an exciting option? Nostalgia’s colorful retro-style microwaves and everyday-appliances are exactly what’s needed to revamp your or your loved one’s kitchen aesthetic.

Take a retrospective journey with these retro appliances while they are on a special December holiday sale! The sale will happen on Amazon, so be sure to browse through the collection and pick your favorite: https://amzn.to/3sOnwro

These microwaves are more than just microwaves; they are conservations of the past. They bring the vintage sleek and shiny style of the 1940s and 50s back to life in your kitchen. The sleek, chrome door handle, control panel, and accents add fun and flair to its design.

If you look closer beyond their retro appearance, you’ll find that they are packed with many modern conveniences. Navigating the controls and selecting your desired program or function is so easy using the control dial and chrome-plated buttons. There are 12 automatic cook programs to select from if you’re cooking anything from popcorn, frozen meals, rice, beverages, and more. There’s also an express cooking option to get started with microwaving pronto.

Nostalgia’s Retro Microwaves aren’t their only product that adopts the vintage style. In fact, there’s an entire collection of retro-designed items to pair with your microwave that you can collect to fashion a retro theme in the kitchen: https://amzn.to/3SZu2WV

For example, Nostalgia’s Red and Black Retro Kettle Popcorn Carts perfectly capture the vibe of old-style cinemas and allow you or your friends and family to create an at-home theatre in your very own living room. They’re also great for adding a fun flair and a tasty snack to any party or celebration!

Choose from one of the many everyday retro appliances that Nostalgia has to offer, including Coffee Makers, Tea Kettles, Toasters, and much more to add more practical items to your kitchen aesthetic. Also available are retro 3-in-1 breakfast stations, that combine a toaster oven, coffee maker, and cooking griddle into one multi-use appliance for an efficient breakfast experience that can be used during morning routines.

For more items, check out all of Nostalgia’s items today on Amazon: https://amzn.to/47yFdu8