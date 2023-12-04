Lithium Ionic Appoints Chief Operating Officer to Advance the Development of the Bandeira Lithium Project, Minas Gerais, Brazil

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) (“Lithium Ionic” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of mining veteran, Mr. Paulo Guimarães Misk, as Chief Operating Officer to lead the development of the Bandeira Lithium Project (“Bandeira” or the “Project”), in Minas Gerais State, Brazil.



Mr. Misk is a Brazilian-based mining engineer with over 38 years of in-country experience in the operational management of several multinational mining companies across a diverse range of commodities, including lithium. As an industry leader, Mr. Misk will strengthen the Company’s executive team and its technical and operational capabilities as it quickly accelerates the Bandeira project.

Blake Hylands, P.Geo., CEO of Lithium Ionic, commented, "Paulo has demonstrated outstanding leadership in building and transforming operations at his previous roles at Largo, Anglo American and AMG, and we are delighted to welcome him to our leadership team as we enter the next phase of development for Bandeira. He is a seasoned industry leader who has spent his entire career successfully developing and optimizing mining projects in Brazil, and we are confident that his technical, strategic, and operational experience will greatly complement the team we already have in place as we continue to advance our projects with the aim of becoming Brazil’s next major lithium producer.”

Paulo Guimarães Misk, Lithium Ionic’s incoming COO, commented, “I am thrilled to be part of the Lithium Ionic team and excited about the opportunity to contribute to the next chapter of the Company’s success on a lithium project that I believe is one of the most promising in Brazil. I look forward to working with a very talented mining team to deliver on the goal of becoming an important player in the global EV and battery supply chains.”

Prior to joining Lithium Ionic, Paulo held several executive and operational roles at Largo Inc. between 2014-2023, including President and COO, and most recently CEO and board member. During his tenure, he led the production commissioning and operations of its Maracás Menchen Mine and led several expansion and optimization projects, including the implementation of the company’s battery business. Under his leadership, Largo experienced a dramatic turnaround, becoming a profitable and globally significant vanadium supplier.

Prior to Largo, Paulo spent four years at Anglo American running the Catalão Project as Head of Niobium and Phosphate Operations, managing a team of 4,000 people at five sites. During his tenure, he implemented innovative policies and fostered a high-performance culture that greatly improved the profitability of the operation.

Mr. Misk also has 10 cumulative years of experience at AMG, a global leader in the supply of critical materials, where he most recently served as Operational Director. Here he was responsible for the Tantalum and Niobium division and overall mining activities in Brazil, including the development of its Mibra lithium mine located in Minas Gerais State.

In 2019, Mr. Misk was named Brazil Mineral Magazine’s mining personality of the year in the Ferrous Minerals category for his role in the positive transformation of Largo’s vanadium mine, and more recently in 2022, he was the recipient of CBPM (“Companhia Baiana de Pesquisa Mineral”) mining personality of the year award in recognition for his positive contributions to the mining sector of Bahia State.

Mr. Misk obtained his Mining Engineering degree from UFMG (Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais), as well as a post-graduate degree in Economic Engineering from Fundação Dom Cabral (FDC). He also has an MBA in Business Management from FGV/OHIO University.

Option Grant

The Company also announces that Mr. Misk has been awarded 150,000 stock options (the "Options") to purchase common shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercisable to purchase common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.60 per common share for a period of five years expiring on December 1, 2028. The grant of Options is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian mining company exploring and developing its lithium properties in Brazil. Its Itinga and Salinas group of properties cover 14,182 hectares in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state, a mining-friendly jurisdiction that is quickly emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. Its Feasibility-stage Bandeira Project is situated in the same region as CBL’s Cachoeira lithium mine, which has produced lithium for +30 years, as well as Sigma Lithium Corp.’s Grota do Cirilo project, which hosts the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Americas.

