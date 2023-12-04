Cielo Announces Shares for Debt Transaction and Provides Additional Updates

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC; OTCQB:CWSFF) (“Cielo” or the “Company”), a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company, announces today that it has executed an agreement for the repayment of approximately $62,000.00 in debt by way of share issuance (the “Shares for Debt Transaction”), subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”).



As full and final repayment of CDN $62,307.70, the Company has agreed to issue 2,076,923 common shares at a price of $0.03 per share. The Shares for Debt Transaction is subject to the approval of the Exchange. Upon approval and issuance, the Repayment Shares will be subject to a hold period of 4 months.

SHARE CONSOLIDATION

Further to the Company’s news release dated November 27, 2023, management has decided to delay the recently approved share consolidation (the “Consolidation”) until the new year (calendar 2024). The Consolidation remains subject to the approval of the Exchange. An update will be provided with the effective date of the Consolidation once determined.

PATENT APPLICATION

The Company has filed a new U.S. non-provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the Company’s "Enhanced Distillate Oil Recovery from Thermal Processing and Catalytic Cracking of Biomass Slurry". This new application is a continuation of and claims priority benefits from U.S. Serial No. 17/182,167 filed on February 22, 2021, which is a continuation of U.S. Serial No. 16/899,291 filed on January 11, 2020, which is a continuation of and claims priority from U.S. Application No. 16/041,110 filed July 20, 2018, which claims priority from U.S. Provisional Application No. 62/535,634, filed July 21, 2017.

ATTENDANCE AT COP28 CLIMATE SUMMIT ROUNDTABLE

Cielo is also proud to announce that Ryan Jackson, CEO of Cielo, was asked to and did attend (virtually) the “Industry Roundtable: Industry Perspectives on the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA)”, held at the GBA Pavilion, COP28 UAE. Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA) is a multi-stake holder alliance of Governments, International Organizations and Industries, an initiative by India as the G20 Chair, bringing together the biggest consumers and producers of biofuels to drive development and deployment of biofuels. The initiative aims to position biofuels as a key to energy transition and contribute to jobs and economic growth.1

ABOUT CIELO

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on February 2, 2011. Cielo is a publicly traded company with its shares listed to trade on the TSXV under the symbol “CMC,” on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol “C36”, as well as on the OTC Venture Market (“OTCQB”), under the symbol “CWSFF.” The Company’s strategic intent is to become a leading waste-to-fuel company using economically sustainable technology while minimizing the environmental impact. Cielo has a patented process that can convert waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste, to fuel. Having demonstrated its ability to produce diesel and naphtha from waste, Cielo’s business model is to construct additional processing facilities. Cielo’s objective is to generate value by converting waste to fuel, while fueling the sustainable energy transition.

1 https://mopng.gov.in/en/page/68











