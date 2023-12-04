TScan Therapeutics Expands Manufacturing Leadership with the Appointment of Justin McCue, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the appointment of Justin McCue, Ph.D., as its Chief Technology Officer. Dr. McCue joins TScan with over 20 years of experience in biologics and cell therapy manufacturing, including process/analytical development, technical operations, clinical development, and commercialization of T cell therapy products.



“We are delighted to welcome Justin to TScan. His extensive expertise is a valuable addition to the Company and an important next step in the evolution of our executive team,” said Gavin MacBeath, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. “Justin’s experience with clinical and commercial manufacturing will be invaluable as we continue to advance our heme program through clinical development and launch our multi-TCR-T solid tumor program.”

“I look forward to bringing my experience in the areas of technology development, technical operations, and commercial manufacturing readiness to TScan at this critical time in the Company’s trajectory,” added Dr. McCue. “I am excited to join a seasoned leadership team and support the Company in its goal to deliver life-changing therapies to patients with heme malignancies and solid tumors.”

Dr. McCue joins TScan from Avectas, a cell engineering technology company, where he most recently served as Chief Technology Officer responsible for leading technology development and scientific strategy. Prior to joining Avectas, Dr. McCue was Vice President of Technical Operations at Repertoire Immune Medicines where he led CMC development and clinical manufacturing of their multi-targeted antigen-specific T-cell platform. Before this, Dr. McCue spent more than 15 years in the cell therapy and biopharma industry, including roles at Juno/Celgene and Biogen. Dr. McCue holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. The Company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The Company has developed and continues to build its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, to provide customized multiplexed TCR-T therapies for patients with a variety of solid tumors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the Company’s plans, progress, and timing relating to its current or future product candidates; the potential benefits of any of the Company’s proprietary platforms, multiplexing, or current or future product candidates in treating patients; the Company’s plans relating to developing and commercializing its product candidates; and the Company’s strategy, goals and anticipated financial performance, milestones, business plans and focus. TScan intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “project,” “target,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “plan,” “on track,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. The express or implied forward-looking statements included in this release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of TScan’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any other filings that TScan has made or may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release represent TScan’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Except as required by law, TScan explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Heather Savelle

TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

VP, Investor Relations

857-399-9840

hsavelle@tscan.com

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Managing Director

617-435-6602

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com