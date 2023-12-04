Global Electric Lawn Mower Market Size To Worth USD 15.42 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.3%

New York, United States, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electric Lawn Mower Market Size is to Grow from USD 9.18 Billion in 2022 to USD 15.42 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2745

The global electric lawn mower market is a growing segment of the overall lawn and garden equipment industry. It entails the production, distribution, and sale of electric-powered lawn mowers for both residential and commercial applications. When compared to traditional gas-powered counterparts, these mowers are becoming more popular due to their environmental friendliness, lower noise levels, and ease of use. Electric lawn mowers run on electricity, which is typically supplied through cords or rechargeable batteries. They come in a variety of configurations, including corded electric mowers that require a power outlet and cordless electric mowers that offer greater mobility and flexibility. A variety of factors are driving the growth of this market. Growing environmental consciousness and a focus on sustainable living, for example, have led consumers to prefer electric mowers over gas-powered alternatives. In addition, technological advancements have improved the efficiency and performance of electric lawn mowers, making them a viable option. However, electric lawn mowers, particularly cordless models, are typically more expensive to purchase than gas-powered counterparts. Even though electric mowers offer long-term fuel and maintenance savings, the higher initial cost may be a barrier to entry for budget-conscious consumers.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Electric Lawn Mower Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Ride-On, Walk-behind), By Cord Type (Corded, Cordless), By End-user (Residential, Commercial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.”

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2745

The walk-behind segment accounted for the largest share of the global electric lawn mower market in 2022.

The global electric lawn mower market is divided into two product types: ride-on and walk-behind. The walk-behind segment held the largest share of the global electric lawn mower market in 2022. Walk-behinds are much quieter than gas-powered competitors. Homeowners in metropolitan areas or noise-sensitive environments value the ability to maintain their lawns without disturbing neighbors or family members. Walk-behind electric lawnmowers are appealing to both environmentally conscious and cost-conscious consumers due to their ease of maintenance and lower operating costs.

The corded segment accounted for the largest share of the global electric lawn mower market in 2022.

The global electric lawn mower market is classified into corded and cordless models. The corded segment held the largest share of the global electric lawn mower market in 2022. This means they are powered while mowing, which limits their mobility and range. Corded electric mowers are generally lighter than cordless electric mowers because they do not require large batteries. This makes them easier to maneuver through the grass.

The residential segment accounted for the largest share of the global electric lawn mower market in 2022.

The global electric lawn mower market is classified into two segments: residential and commercial. The residential segment held the largest share of the global electric lawn mower market in 2022. Electric mowers have become a cost-effective option due to the rising cost of fossil fuels and the volatility of gasoline prices

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2745

North America is projected to hold a significant share of the global electric lawn mower market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is expected to hold a sizable share of the global electric lawn mower market in the coming years. Environmental concerns, as well as the need to reduce carbon footprints, are becoming more widely known. Electric mowers emit no pollutants when in use, making them a more environmentally friendly alternative to gas-powered competitors. Battery advancements have significantly increased the runtime and power of electric mowers, eliminating concerns about limited usage time.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the highest pace in the global electric lawn mower market. There is a growing environmental consciousness and desire to reduce carbon emissions, which has created a demand for environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional gasoline-powered mowers. Furthermore, government initiatives promoting sustainable practices and the use of clean energy solutions have aided in the Asia Pacific region's adoption of electric lawnmowers.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Electric Lawn Mower Market include AriensCo, Black+Decker, Briggs & Stratton, D&D Motor Systems Inc, Deere & Company, Emak S.p.A., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Husqvarna Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, RYOBI, STIGA, The Toro Company, and Others Vendors.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2745

Recent Developments

In February 2023, Deere & Company has introduced its first electric lawn mower. The electric mower has a 3.2 kWh (with a maximum capacity of 3.56 kWh) sealed lithium-ion battery and can mow up to two acres on a single charge.

Key Target Audience

Market Players

Investors

End-users

Government Authorities

Consulting And Research Firm

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Electric Lawn Mower Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Electric Lawn Mower Market, By Product Type

Ride-On

Walk-behind

Global Electric Lawn Mower Market, By Cord Type

Corded

Cordless

Global Electric Lawn Mower Market, By End-user

Residential

Commercial

Global Electric Lawn Mower Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Environment, Health, and Safety Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premise), By Application (Medical and Pharmaceutical Waste Management, Industrial Waste Management, Wastewater Management, and Others), By End User (Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Energy and Mining, Healthcare, Telecom and IT), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Pleated Filters Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Air Filters, Food and Beverage Filters, Oil Filters, and others), By Application (Industrial, Oil and Gas, Power Generation), By End Users (Commercial, residential), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Natural Fiber Composites Marke t Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Fiber Type (Wood, Cotton, Flax, Kenaf, Hemp), By Matrix (Inorganic compound, Natural Polymer, Synthetic Polymer), By Technology (Injection Molding, Compression Molding), By Application (Automotive, Electronics, Construction), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

Global Eco Fibers Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Regenerated fibers, Recycled fibers, Organic fibers), By Application (Textile/Clothing, Household Furnishings, Industrial, Medical), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter