Hypertension Drugs Market revenue to reach USD 40 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York , Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hypertension drugs market size is estimated to attain at 4% CAGR from 2023 to 2035. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 40 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of USD 20 billion in the year 2022. The market is expanding due to an increase in hypertension cases around the world, as it is a condition caused by chronic kidney infection, apnea, and other factors, and is the most common health disorder among the majority of the global population. As a result, the high demand for hypertension drugs is attributed to the high sales volume of hypertension drugs and their available treatment options.

The growing prevalence of insomnia across the globe is believed to fuel market growth. For instance, insomnia is a common sleep disorder that makes it difficult to fall asleep or sometimes causes a person to wake up early. Insomnia is noticed to be interlinked with hypertension and beta-blockers are highly used to treat insomnia heavily across the globe. For instance, it was stated that in every 3 adults across the globe, one of them has insomnia. The high prevalence of hypertension is a major driver for the hypertension drugs market. As the global population ages and lifestyle factors contribute to increased hypertension cases, there is a growing demand for pharmaceutical interventions to manage and control blood pressure. The market caters to a large patient pool with a chronic condition, creating sustained demand for hypertension drugs.





Increasing Prevalence of Renal Disease across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

Renal disease is a medical condition in which kidneys are damaged and lose their capability to filter blood causing severe health problems such as hypertension is one of them. For instance, around 800 million people across the globe are observed to be living with some sort of renal disease. Urbanization and changing lifestyles, characterized by sedentary behaviors and unhealthy dietary patterns, contribute to the escalation of hypertension cases. As individuals adopt modern lifestyles, the demand for pharmaceutical interventions to manage hypertension increases, driving growth in the hypertension drugs market. Ongoing research and development activities play a crucial role in shaping the market. Pharmaceutical companies invest in the development of novel drugs, combination therapies, and innovative formulations to improve treatment efficacy and patient adherence. Advancements in drug development contribute to market expansion and provide healthcare professionals with a broader range of treatment options. Public health initiatives and awareness campaigns contribute to early detection and management of hypertension. As awareness increases, more individuals are diagnosed with hypertension, leading to a higher demand for pharmacological interventions. Healthcare providers and organizations play a crucial role in educating the public about the risks of hypertension and the importance of timely intervention.

Hypertension Drugs Industry: Regional Overview

The global hypertension drugs market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Innovations in Drug Development to Drive the Market Growth in North America Region

The hypertension drugs market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. Ongoing research and development efforts in North America contribute to the introduction of innovative hypertension drugs. Pharmaceutical companies invest in developing new formulations, combination therapies, and targeted treatments. The continuous innovation in drug development enhances treatment options, providing healthcare professionals with a diverse toolkit to address varying patient needs. Research and development expenditures in the pharmaceutical industry in North America reached over USD 70 billion in recent years, emphasizing the commitment to innovation. The interplay between hypertension and other chronic conditions further accentuates the demand for hypertension drugs. As healthcare professionals manage complex cases with multiple comorbidities, effective blood pressure control becomes paramount. This trend contributes to the growth of the hypertension drugs market, as these medications play a crucial role in comprehensive disease management. As awareness increases, more individuals are diagnosed with hypertension, driving the demand for pharmacological interventions.

Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Propel the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The Asia Pacific hypertension drugs market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The link between hypertension and cardiovascular diseases amplifies the importance of managing blood pressure effectively. Healthcare professionals often prescribe hypertension drugs as a preventive measure against cardiovascular complications. The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases reinforces the need for pharmaceutical interventions, contributing to the growth of the hypertension drugs market. The elderly population is more prone to chronic conditions such as high blood pressure which requires long-term management. This extended treatment period is expected to increase the demand for hypertension drugs in the region. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), owing to rising life expectancy and falling birth rates, 28% of China's population is expected to be over 60 by 2040. Awareness initiatives contribute to early detection and management of hypertension. Governments and healthcare organizations in the Asia Pacific region are increasingly emphasizing preventive healthcare and regular health check-ups. As awareness grows, more individuals are diagnosed with hypertension, fostering a heightened demand for hypertension drugs as a crucial component of effective management.

Hypertension Drugs Segmentation by Drug Class

Alpha & Beta Blockers

Diuretics

Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Inhibitors

Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers

Renin Inhibitors

Amongst these segments, the diuretics segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. Diuretics, sometimes known as water pills, help the body get rid of surplus fluids and are frequently tried as the first drug for hypertension. They are preferred by patients owing to their effectiveness, inexpensive price, and few adverse effects. For instance, Chlorthalidone is one of the most often prescribed thiazide diuretics, which has been FDA-approved since 1960. Further, studies have shown that 1 in every 3 adults having hypertension was reported to take diuretics, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the diuretics segment during the forecast period. Diuretics, especially thiazide diuretics, are recommended in various hypertension treatment guidelines due to their efficacy and cost-effectiveness. The inclusion of diuretics in these guidelines influences prescribing patterns, driving the demand for diuretics in the management of hypertension and related cardiovascular conditions. Advances in heart failure management, including the introduction of novel therapies and combination treatments, contribute to the growth of the diuretics segment. These advancements enhance the efficacy of diuretics in addressing fluid overload and symptoms associated with heart failure, reinforcing their role in modern cardiovascular care.

Hypertension Drugs Segmentation by Type

Systemic

Pulmonary

Amongst these segments, the pulmonary segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. The global burden of respiratory diseases, encompassing conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and respiratory infections, is substantial. As populations age and environmental factors contribute to the rise in respiratory disorders, the demand for pulmonary healthcare services, diagnostics, and therapeutics is escalating. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), respiratory diseases account for approximately 10% of the global burden of disease. COPD, characterized by chronic bronchitis and emphysema, is a major contributor to the global burden of respiratory diseases. The escalating prevalence of COPD, linked to factors such as smoking, air pollution, and aging populations, propels growth in the pulmonary segment. Diagnostic tools, medications, and interventions tailored for COPD management are in high demand. Respiratory infections, including pneumonia and bronchitis, are pervasive health challenges, particularly affecting vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly. The need for effective diagnostics, vaccinations, and antimicrobial therapies to address respiratory infections drives growth in the pulmonary segment.

Hypertension Drugs Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Laboratories

Retail Pharmacies

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global hypertension drugs market that are profiled by Research Nester are Atnahs Pharma UK Limited, Sanofi US Services Inc., Pfizer Laboratories Div Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co., Inc., Abbott Laboratories, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Market

Janssen Global Services, LLC announced that it has submitted an approval request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for OPSUMIT (macitentan) for treating adults with inoperable chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH, WHO Group 4)

AstraZeneca announced that it has completed the divestment agreement of its established hypertension medicines with Atnahs Pharma UK Limited.

