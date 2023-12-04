South Korea Alternative Lending Business Report 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 36.3% to Reach $6.05 Billion in 2023 - Forecast to 2028

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Alternative lending market in South Korea is expected to grow by 36.3% on an annual basis to reach US$ 6.05 billion in 2023.

Medium to long term growth story of alternative lending in South Korea remains strong. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 22.0% during 2023-2027. The alternative lending market in the country will increase from US$ 4.44 billion in 2022 to reach US$ 13.41 billion by 2027.



Embark on a detailed exploration of the alternative lending market with our latest report, dissecting key economic indicators to provide a holistic view of this dynamic landscape. Delve into the alternative lending market's expansive horizons, from overall market size and forecasts to granular analyses of end-user segments, diverse finance models, and payment instrument intricacies.

This report helps in navigating the nuanced relationships between payment instruments and lending models, offering a detailed breakdown of transaction dynamics. Uncover the multifaceted nature of loans, from personalized B2C offerings like payroll advances to strategic B2B solutions like lines of credit. Complementing these insights, delve into consumer attitudes and behaviors, decoding the impact of age, income, and gender on financial choices.

This report provides a thorough knowledge of alternative lending market dynamics, market size and forecast with more than 75+ KPIs. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages164
Forecast Period2023 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$6.1 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027$13.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate22.0%
Regions CoveredSouth Korea

Scope

South Korea Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Types

  • B2C Loans
  • Personal Loan
  • Payroll Advance
  • Home Improvement
  • Education/Student Loans
  • Point of Sale
  • Auto Loans
  • Medical Loans
  • B2B Loans
  • Lines of Credit
  • Merchant Cash Advance
  • Invoice Factoring
  • Revenue Financing

South Korea Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

  • By Age
  • By Income
  • Gender

South Korea Economic Indicators

  • Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices
  • Population
  • Unbanked Population
  • Unemployment Rate
  • Loan Default Rate

South Korea Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast

  • Transaction Value
  • Average Transaction Value
  • Transaction Volume

South Korea Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End User

  • End User - Business
  • End User - Consumer

South Korea Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models

  • P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending
  • P2P Marketplace Business Lending
  • P2P Marketplace Property Lending
  • Balance Sheet Consumer Lending
  • Balance Sheet Business Lending
  • Balance Sheet Property Lending
  • Invoice Trading
  • Debt Based Securities
  • Equity Based Crowd Funding
  • Real Estate Crowd funding

South Korea Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument - Transaction Value, Volume and Average Value

  • Cash
  • Cheques
  • Credit Transfer
  • Direct Debits
  • Debit Card
  • Credit Card
  • E- Money

South Korea Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Model

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

  • Cash
  • Cheques
  • Credit Transfer
  • Direct Debits
  • Debit Card
  • Credit Card
  • E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Business Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Property Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Business Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Property Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Invoice Trading

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Debt Based Securities

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Equity Based Crowd Funding

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Real Estate Crowd funding

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gsqqwa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                South Korean Alternative Lending Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Alternative Lending
                            
                            
                                Factoring
                            
                            
                                Lending
                            
                            
                                Loans
                            
                            
                                Marketplace Lending
                            
                            
                                Payment Instruments
                            
                            
                                Personal Loan
                            
                            
                                Point of Sale Equipment
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data