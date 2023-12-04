Global Plasma Fractionation Market Size To Worth USD 51.8 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 6.7%

New York, United States , Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Plasma Fractionation Market Size is to Grow from USD 27.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 51.8 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the projected period.

The worldwide plasma fractionation market refers to the rapidly expanding healthcare business that separates and purifies blood plasma components for medicinal and diagnostic applications. Blood plasma, the liquid part of blood, includes important proteins and antibodies that are necessary for many medical treatments. The technique of isolating and concentrating these useful components so that they can be used to treat a range of medical problems is known as plasma fractionation. The increasing incidence of older people around the world, who are more vulnerable to rare conditions that demand the use of blood derivatives, is a major driver of market growth. Additionally, the rising use of immunoglobulins and alpha-1-antitrypsin in many disciplines of medicine around the world is likely to fuel market expansion. The expansion of blood collection facilities around the world is another major factor driving the growth of this market. Plasma collection centers, manufacturers, healthcare providers, and patients are among the many stakeholders in this market. As the global prevalence of chronic diseases rises, the global plasma fractionation market is positioned for continuous growth, providing hope and improved healthcare results for countless people. However, plasma-derived product manufacture is a time-consuming and costly process that requires numerous processes such as plasma collection, fractionation, and purification. These medicines may be costly due to high production costs, particularly in emerging markets.

Global Plasma Fractionation Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Immunoglobulins, Albumin, Protease Inhibitors, von Willebrand Factor, PCC), By Application (Neurology, Immunology, Hematology, Rheumatology), By End User (Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

The Immunoglobulins segment is expected to register significant growth rate in the global plasma fractionation market during the forecast period.

The global plasma fractionation market is divided into Immunoglobulins, Albumin, Protease Inhibitors, von Willebrand Factor, and PCC. Among these, the Immunoglobulins segment is projected to grow rapidly in the global plasma fractionation market over the forecast period. Immunoglobulins have historically accounted for a sizable portion of the plasma fractionation market, owing to their widespread therapeutic applications and rising demand. They are used to treat a wide range of immune deficiencies, autoimmune diseases, and neurological disorders.

The neurology segment accounted for the largest share of the global plasma fractionation market in 2022.

The global plasma fractionation market is segmented by application into Neurology, Immunology, Hematology, and Rheumatology. The neurology segment held the largest share of the global plasma fractionation market in 2022. The neurology segment is significant due to the rising prevalence of neurological disorders and the expanding applications of IVIG in this field.

North America is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global plasma fractionation market over the predicted timeframe.

North America has long been a major player in the global plasma fractionation market. The United States, in particular, plays a critical role due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high disease prevalence, and strong presence of major plasma product manufacturers.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the global plasma fractionation market. Due to factors such as a large patient population, rising healthcare expenditure, and increased awareness of plasma-derived therapies, the Asia-Pacific region has grown heavily in recent years. China and India are emerging as major players in this market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Plasma Fractionation Market include CSL, Takeda Pharmaceutical company limited, Grifols, S.A., Octapharma AG, Kedrion S.P.A, LFB, ADMA Biologics, Sanquin, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., GC Pharma, Hualan Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Japan Blood Products Organization, Emergent BioSolutions, Shanghai Raas Blood Products Co., Ltd., and Others.

Recent Market Developments

In April 2023, CSL (Australia) received FDA approval for the 50mL/10gm prefilled syringe for Hizentra (Immune Globulin Subcutaneous [Human] 20% Liquid) for patients with PI and CIPD.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Plasma Fractionation Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Plasma Fractionation Market, By Product

Immunoglobulins

Albumin

Protease Inhibitors

von Willebrand Factor

PCC

Global Plasma Fractionation Market, By Application

Neurology

Immunology

Hematology

Rheumatology

Global Plasma Fractionation Market, By End User

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Global Plasma Fractionation Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa



